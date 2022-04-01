Streaming Now: Rishi Kapoor's Sharmaji Namkeen, Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam, Moon Knight and More

Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, which had Paresh Rawal filling in for him when the actor fell sick, has finally released on OTT. Not only is this the last work of the popular actor that we will see on screen, the film is also a brilliant experiment that is wortha a watch. Prabhas’ latest film Radhe Shyam, which released in theatres recently, is now out on OTT as well. So if you missed the film in theatres, here’s your chance.

Marvel’s new original series Moon Knight, the biopic of cricketer Pravin Tambe and the rom-com Moonshot are also out on streaming platforms today. Here’s more on each of these titles.

Sharmaji Namkeen (Amazon Prime Video)

Honouring the legacy of the prolific actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, Amazon Prime Video has released his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the family entertainer stars an ensemble of actors, including the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. Sharmaji Namkeen is the first Hindi movie where two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - have come together to play one character. A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. The movie premiered on Prime Video on March 31.

Radhe Shyam (Amazon Prime Video)

Advertisement

In less than a month of its theatrical release, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is now available digitally. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the romance drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar and Kunal Roy Kapur. It is a love saga of two individuals who are poles apart in their approach to life, where Vikram Aditya (Prabhas) follows fate and destiny who falls for Prerna (Pooja Hegde) who immensely believes in the power of science. Radhe Shyam is available to stream on the service starting April 1, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Disney+ Hotstar)

Kaun Pravin Tambe? brings to life one of the most unique stories of India. Celebrated and versatile actor Shreyas Talpade essays Pravin Tambe’s remarkable journey as he made his cricket league debut at the age of 41, having never played internationally or even in first-class cricket previously. Actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil star in pivotal roles. The fascinating biopic, produced by Fox Star Studios, Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production has released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Moon Knight (Disney+ Hotstar)

Moon Knight is a new original series from Marvel Studios. The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer. Moon Knight debuted exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

Moonshot (Amazon Prime Video)

Moonshot, the much-awaited romantic comedy with a twist, will premiere on the service starting April 1, 2022. Starring Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale,” “Five Feet Apart”) and Lana Condor (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, “Alita: Battle Angel”), Moonshot follows journey of the lead pair as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course. Directed by Christopher Winterbauer (“Wyrm”), Moonshot also stars Mason Gooding (“Scream” “Love, Victor”), Emily Rudd (“Fear Street” trilogy, “Hunters”) and Zach Braff (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Garden State”) in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.