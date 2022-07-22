Streaming Now: Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man in New Thriller, JugJugg Jeeyo Makes Its Digital Premiere

The big release on OTT this week is the Netflix film The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The action drama boasts of a stellar cast including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Bond Girl Ana de Armas and our very own Dhanush. Another multi-starrer that has been making the news since its theatrical release is JugJugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the film is making its digital premiere this week after a good run at the box office.

Here are the top new releases on OTT this week that you should check out:

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

JugJugg Jeeyo (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Raj Mehta and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the comedy-drama features veterans Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, along with superstars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani in leading roles. While it marks YouTuber Prajakta Koli’s film debut, actor-host Maniesh Paul plays a pivotal role in the film. Set in the heart of Patiala, JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues. The story delves deep into the topics of love, family values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations.

F9: The Fast Saga (Amazon Prime Video)

‘F9: The Fast Saga’, the latest movie from Vin Diesel’s explosive action franchise – Fast & Furious is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring alongside Vin in pivotal roles are John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez , Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang who makes a surprising return in the film. One of the highest grossing movie franchises, Fast & Furious has a cult following all over the world. Prime members in India can watch the latest installment from the vast catalogue starting 21st July. F9: The Fast Saga is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2022 line-up in India.

Run the World (Season 1)

A group of four Black, vibrant and fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together. The comedy series stars

Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid and Erika Alexander.

Babloo Bachelor (Amazon Prime Video)

Babloo Bachelor, directed by Agnidev Chatterjee, follows the life of Babloo, played by Sharman Joshi, who is in a hunt for a ‘perfect wife and daughter-in-law’. His family wants to hold a grand marriage ceremony for Babloo, but he finds it difficult to get his right match, until he unexpectedly falls in love with Avantika, played by Pooja Chopra.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here 7