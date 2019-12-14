Streaming Now: Ryan Reynolds Back in Action Mode with Netflix's 6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds teams up with the writers of Deadpool, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and Transformers maker Michael Bay for a new action flick on Netflix, called 6 Underground. The actor has said that the thriller has "the craziest car chase that has ever been committed to film." That doubled with the humour the writers are sure to provide Ryan's character with, makes this comedy-actioner worth a watch this weekend.

Season 4 of the sci-fi series The Expanse is back on Amazon Prime Video with its tale of humans occupying Mars. If you are in the mood for something light-hearted, watch Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs' witty repartees on 2 Broke Girls on Hotstar.

Here are more titles on OTT platforms you should check out this week.

6 Underground (Netflix)

Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with Transformers director Michael Bay and Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese for what's been described as 'a high testosterone mission movie'. Alongside Reynolds, the film stars Good Omens actress Adria Arjona, Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent, If Beale Street Could Talk actor Dave Franco, BlacKkKlansman's Corey Hawkins and many more. The official synopsis read: Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions sure will.

Apparently @netflix now has a 'digital' arm, so you don't have to rewind at the end. Anyway, here's the 'digital' trailer for #6Underground A.K.A. "How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More." #digital pic.twitter.com/UcuDYCqpyJ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 1, 2019

The Expanse Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Expanse is sci-fi television series developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, based on The Expanse novels by James SA Corey. The show takes place in the not-so-distant future when people settle on Mars and extract resources from the asteroid belt to support and extend themselves throughout the solar system. The series follows a disparate band of antiheroes as they unwittingly unravel and place themselves at the center of a conspiracy which threatens the system's fragile state. Season 4 was cancelled in 2018, but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the show's resurrection last year.

The Expanse's Season 4 trailer shows us a brave new world with dangers at every turn https://t.co/Z6v41XKE2B pic.twitter.com/jLao0K3Hck — io9 (@io9) November 18, 2019

2 Broke Girls – Season 1 to 6 (Hotstar)

The hilarious comedy series on two blonde and brunette waitresses is now available on Hotstar. Two girls from very different backgrounds - Max, poor from birth, and Caroline, born wealthy but down on her luck - wind up as waitresses in the same colourful Brooklyn diner and strike up an unlikely friendship that could lead to a successful business venture. All they need to do is come up with $250,000 in start-up expenses. The show stars Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs, Garrett Morris, Jonathan Kite, Matthew Moy and Jennifer Coolidge.

The Chargesheet (ZEE5)

The Chargesheet stars Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Sikander Kher, and Shiv Panditt in the lead roles. Shiv Panditt plays a badminton player, an award-winning shuttler who is unbeatable on court. The eight-part web series revisits the real-life incident of the murder of a badminton champion in the '80s that was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Directed by Shashant Shah, the digital drama combines two genres – sports and suspense.

Love Happens (Netflix)

Sometimes when you least expect it... love happens. That's the tagline of this 2009 movie starring Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Anniston in the lead. Aaron plays the role of Burke, a best-selling author and a motivational speaker, who has written a book about how to overcome grief. However, his life changes after he meets a pretty florist – Eloise (Jennifer). Burke must now face some realities about himself that he must accept. Watch it if you are in the mood for romantic movie this week.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.