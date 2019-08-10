Streaming Now: Sandra Oh Starrer Killing Eve, Jay-Z’s Docuseries on Meek Mill Criminal Case

Just weeks after a Philadelphia appeals court overturned a 2008 conviction that kept Meek Mill locked in the criminal justice system for his entire adult life, the rapper is telling his side of the story in the new Amazon Prime miniseries, Free Meek. The 32-year-old rap star was convicted for drug and gun possession when he was 19.

In addition to serving a year behind bars for the charges, Mill spent the last 11 years of his life on probation and served several other stints in jail for technical probation violations. The five-part Amazon Original docuseries chronicles his case and how it put his budding rap career in jeopardy.

Netflix is back with the third season of the wrestling comedy GLOW, as well as an intriguing story of a Mumbai couple on a date in the film Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil. Read on to find out more about these.

Free Meek (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video brings for its audience an all-new Amazon Original Free Meek. Produced by and starring Grammy winning artist Jay-Z, Free Meek is a mini docuseries that chronicles the life of the Philadelphia based rap artist Meek Mill. The docuseries takes its viewers from the rise of his music to his incarceration and eventual release from prison.

Killing Eve (Hotstar)

Killing Eve is a British spy thriller revolving around the life of Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle. As the chase progresses, the two develop a mutual obsession for each other. Winner at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards amongst others and nominated for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards 2019, the series stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

GLOW Season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix's female wrestling comedy returns with a refreshing move to the Las Vegas strip. The series revolves around a fictionalization of the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women's professional wrestling circuit, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW) founded by David McLane. As the ladies lose their TV gig in Hollywood and gain a month-long Las Vegas residency, season three finds its characters struggling against the tide of boredom, stasis and emotional unrest.

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix)

This strange, tense, and at times uncomfortable film chronicles the interactions and conversations between a Mumbai couple on a date, which all seem pretty commonplace — that is, until the sun goes down, when things take a pretty jarring turn. The film has actors Rohit Kokate, Khushboo Upadhyay and Himanshu Kohli playing characters that are uninhibited and raw.

Succession (Hotstar)

Succession is an American satirical comedy-drama series that centers on the fictional Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of a global media empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy. After a successful Season 1 that's been nominated at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards 2019, the series returns with its next chapter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.