Streaming Now: Sanjay Kapoor's Gone Game Feels Too Real, Bobby Deol is Intense in Class of '83

This week's two big releases are Gone Game on Voot and Class of '83 on Netflix. Gone Game is a thriller set in the post-Covid era, where actors have shot from their respective homes in a completely isolated manner. Considering the number of cast members in this series, it must have been a herculean task.

Class of '83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, stars Bobby Deol as a former encounter specialist who is looking for revenge against the system. The actor has delivered an intense, brooding performance in the film.

One of the films we adults as well as children should watch this week is The One and Only Ivan, produced by Angelina Jolie. She also voices an elephant in this CGI-meets-live-action film which delivers a strong message against keeping animals in zoos and circuses.

Here’s what’s new and worth a watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

Gone Game (Voot Select)

Voot Select’s new original The Gone Game is a gripping thriller that has been innovatively shot almost entirely from the confines of the artists’ homes. The shoot has been executed through remote direction and limited equipment, while trying to make it an engaging viewing experience. It also boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It is rooted in reality, showing its characters isolated amid a pandemic, while Arjun’s character Sahil Gujral contracts Covid-19. The suspense thriller raises the question - what really happened to Sahil? Is he a casualty to the pandemic or is there a game beyond everyone’s imagination?

Class of '83 (Netflix)

Bobby Deol makes his digital debut with this film. And if that isn't enough reason to get '90s kids excited, he is playing a veteran cop this time, with a secret plan. Directed by Atul Sabharwal for Netflix, the film is based on the book 'The Class of 83' by Hussain Zaidi, and tells the story of a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as Dean Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol) of the police academy. He selects five young cadets who are not afraid to bend the rules and forms a secret squad to take revenge against the system that has wronged him. "Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed," he says in the trailer.

Lucifer Season 5 (Netflix)

Netflix’s popular supernatural crime drama series Lucifer's 5th season is finally out. The 5th season is releasing in two parts. Created by Tom Kapinos, Lucifer features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt in the lead roles. The show follows Lucifer (Ellis) who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD -- specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Season 4 ended with Lucifer returning back to the underworld. Season 5's trailer showed Lucifer's evil twin Michael take over his life and make a mess of it.

The One and Only Ivan (Disney+ Hotstar)

Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The Thea Sharrock directorial, an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book. The animals have been voiced by an some of the most iconic actors, including Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito, and Angelina Jolie, who is also one of the producers. The film raises questions about keeping animals in captivity for entertainment.

Chemical Hearts (Amazon Prime Video)

Chemical Hearts is a coming of age story involving a hopeless romantic and a young woman with a mysterious past.Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the once in a lifetime kind of love that he's been hoping for just hasn't been in the cards for him — at least not yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and knows everything's about to change. The opposite of ordinary, Grace walks with a cane, wears oversized boys’ clothes, and spends her free time at an abandoned factory. There is obviously something broken about her and Henry wants to help her put the pieces back together. When Grace and Henry are both chosen to edit the school paper, Henry is immediately drawn to her and wants to uncover the mystery of her past. As Henry peels back Grace's many mysterious layers, he finds himself falling in love with her, or at least with who he thinks she is.

We'll be back with more new shows and movie suggestions next week. Stay tuned!