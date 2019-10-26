Streaming Now: Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman, Aparshakti-Divyenndu in Kanpuriye

American talk show host David Letterman was in India earlier this year to shoot an episode of his chat show with Shah Rukh Khan. He also visited SRK's home in Mumbai, witnessed the fan frenzy around him and also met his family members. The entire conversation is now streaming on Netflix.

Aparshakti Khurana, Divyenndu and Harsh Mayar star in a slice-of-life film called Kanpuriye, telling three parallel stories of their struggles in the city in UP. It's a quirky anthology of three fast-paced stories where small town boys chase big city dreams. The film is now available on Hotstar.

Here are more titles that will keep you entertained this Diwali weekend.

Stand-Up Special – Sushi (Amazon Prime Video)

Sushi is a new stand-up special by comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath who is presenting an assortment of fresh, new jokes, crafted with a dose of rib-tickling laughter. Biswa said, “Sushi is a fun show with laugh-out-loud, yet insightful new jokes that I’m very hopeful viewers will like and relate to.” The comedy special follows a series of offerings on Prime Video created by Biswa, including stand-up special Mast Aadmi, two seasons of Laakhon Mein Ek as well as his stint as a judge on Amazon Original Series Comicstaan Season 1 and 2.

stream now for all the rofls and lmaos: https://t.co/mjYJSXBwaE — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 25, 2019

Kanpuriye (Hotstar Premium)

Kanpuriye revolves around the lives of three Kanpur locals, each trying to achieve something in life. Jaitun Mishra (Aparshakti Khurana) works in a leather factory and wants to marry the love of his life Bulbul Tiwari (Harshita Gaur). Jugnu Lampat (Harsh Mayar) is caught between his dream of becoming a chef and his father’s plan of involving him in the family business. Vijay Dinanath Chauhan (Divyenndu) is a fresh law graduate who has landed his dream job in Mumbai, save for an impending court case that pulls him back. Jaitun, Jugnu and Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, are busy charting out their lives, unknowing of a reality that is far beyond their ken.

My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan (Netflix)

Earlier this year, talk show host David Letterman engaged in a candid and memorable conversation with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The show has been presented as a standalone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is known - in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour. The promo showed SRK at his humorous best. When Letterman asks him about the pressure of being a favourite of 3.5 billion people, he simply says, “We procreate a lot.”

Prank Encounters Season 1 (Netflix)

If you've watched Stranger Things, you know just how adorable Gaten Matarazzo is. Since Season 1, Gaten, who plays Dustin, has been a fan favourite. And so, he has managed to score his own show on Netflix. Prank Encounters isn't about doing ordinary pranks. The show is about doing supernatural pranks on unsuspecting people. Gaten stars as the host, in a similar vein to Ashton Kutcher hosting Punk'd, and the 17-year-old is also an executive producer on the show. The show follows two regular people who are told that they're being hired for a part time job and they come to work to find their work conditions a lot more supernatural than they're expecting.

Rattlesnake (Netflix)

Rattlesnake is the latest Halloween offering on Netflix, capping a month of original, dark genre movies to give you plenty of spooky options. It shows Katrina (Fantastic Beasts star Carmen Ejogo) on her way to start a new life with her daughter Clara (Apollonia Pratt) when disaster strikes: Clara is bitten by a rattlesnake in the desert. Unable to contact 911 due to no service, Katrina seeks help in a nearby trailer where a mysterious woman promises to help. True to her word, Clara's rattlesnake bite disappears and when Katrina takes her to the hospital all seems well. That is until she's told that in order to keep her daughter alive, Katrina must repay an unthinkable debt and kill someone.

We will be back with more recommendations for your watchlist next week.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.