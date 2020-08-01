Streaming Now: Shakuntala Devi Shows Maths is Fun, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Solving a Mystery in Raat Akeli Hai

Almost every streaming platform has released a new movie for the Eid long weekend. Films that were slated for a theatrical release have taken the digital route and the audience is spoilt for choice. The big release this weekend was the Shakuntala Devi biopic with Vidya Balan in the lead. Some of Netflix's popular faces – Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte – have returned with a thriller film called Raat Akeli Hai.

You have the Vidyut Jammwal-Amit Sadh starrer Yaara dedicated to friendship, and Kunal Kemmu’s comedy film revolving around a bag of money. Amit has three releases this week - besides Yaara and Shakuntala Devi, he also stars in Avrodh, a retelling of the Indian Army’s Uri attack in 2016.

Here’s more on these titles to help you decide.

Shakuntala Devi (Amazon Prime Video)

Shakuntala Devi was famously referred to as the “human computer” for her ability to do incredibly fast calculations. The biopic on her has been directed by Anu Menon, with inputs from her daughter Anupama Banerji, who wanted her mother to be portrayed as someone beyond the maths genius that she was. Vidya Balan plays the effervescent mathematician and author, who nurtured progressive views and led an extraordinary life. The biographical drama stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, with whom the genius had a complicated relationship. Actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh also essay pivotal roles in the film. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix) Radhika Apte is back on Netflix and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back in UP with Raat Akeli Hai. Nawazuddin plays Jatil Yadav, an unmarried cop, who is summoned to investigate the murder of a family patriarch. The victim belongs to an illustrious dysfunctional family and every member living in his sprawling haveli is a suspect. Casting director Honey Trehan has donned the director’s hat for the first time in this investigative drama. Besides Nawazuddin and Radhika, the cast includes a number of popular faces on the web, like Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shweta Tripathi. There’s Ila Arun too playing Nawaz’s mother.

Yaara (ZEE5)

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara is about family, friendship, honour and trust. It is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals. Set in the backdrop of North India, the narrative is wrapped in a thin sheet of history. The stimulating and thrilling tale will take you back in time in UP to witness the rise and fall of the gang of 4 friends rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. The movie is a licensed adaptation of the French film A Gang Story. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra.

Avrodh (SonyLiv) Director Raj Acharya's web series Avrodh: The Siege Within is a retelling of how the government and armed forces worked tirelessly to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers at an Army base camp in Uri. Avrodh focuses on the planning that went into the Indian government’s decision to retaliate with surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). Writers Harmanjeet Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chatterjee and Aadhar Khurana have spread the narrative across nine episodes. The cast includes powerful performers like Neeraj Kabi, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale, Madhurima Tuli, Amit Sadh and Darshan Kumaar.

Lootcase (Disney+ Hotstar)

What if one day you find a bag full of cash, and you're faced with the dilemma whether to take it or not? Kunal Kemmu's Nandan Kumar is in a similar situation in Lootcase, a comedy thriller written and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Nandan stumbles upon a bag with Rs 10 crore in the middle of the night. He knows that returning the bag to its original owner is the right thing to do. But for a man living in a chawl in Mumbai, this is a huge temptation. What he thinks might be the end of all his troubles, actually becomes the beginning when the chase for the bag begins. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

We will be back with more recommendations from streaming platforms next week.