Streaming Now: Shefali Shah Back with Delhi Crime 2, Huma Qureshi Gets Deeper Into Politics in Maharani 2

One of the most successful Indian web series, Delhi Crime, is back on Netflix with its second edition. Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is back with a new case this time, based on true crime incidents in the capital. Pankaj Tripathi is back as Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB, tacking his toughest case in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach.

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone is out with his digital debut film Samaritan, while Huma Qureshi is back as a stronger Rani Bharti in Maharani season 2. Here are more details on the new releases on OTT this week.

Delhi Crime season 2 (Netflix)

Spearheaded by seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang), season 2 of Delhi Crime delves into another challenging investigation. This season has Vartika and her team maneuver through complex situations both personally and professionally as a heinous crime takes center stage. Along with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their powerful roles. Will Vartika and her trusted team be able to maintain the law and order in the city by bringing these criminals to task?

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (Disney+ Hotstar)

The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

Maharani season 2 (SonyLIV)

From the four walls of her rural home, Rani Bharti was hurled into the turbulent world of politics. In season 2, she is all set to rule and bring fair and transparent administration to the people of her state. But will she succeed? Produced by Kangra Talkies, the show is directed by Ravindra Nath Gautam. Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serve as showrunners and writers of the show. Maharani 2 also features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak, Ravindra Gautam, and Neha Chouhan.

Samaritan (Amazon Prime Video)

Hollywood’s OG action hero, Sylvester ‘Sly’ Stallone is out with his digital debut film Samaritan. Stallone plays the role of Joe, a garbage man who actually is a retired superhero in hiding, and is discovered by his 13-years-old neighbor (Javon Walton) who seeks his help to free his city from the clutches of crime. In true Sly style, the film is ripe with nerve-wracking action sequences, skillfully performed by him. With Javon being a professional boxer and Stallone the irrefutable ‘Rocky’, the stunts in the film have realistic appeal that enhanced the action in the film.

Becoming Elizabeth (Lionsgate Play)

The popular British actor and film director Romola Garai stars as “Mary” in the historical drama Becoming Elizabeth, which sheds light on the little-known tale of Queen Elizabeth’s turbulent adolescence, as portrayed by Alicia Von Rittberg. The series centers around one of the most adored rulers in Western European history as well as the princess’s challenges before she succeeded her mother as queen of England. Created by Anya Reiss, the series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from 26th August.

