Streaming Now: Shershaah, Bhuj The Pride of India for Your Independence Day Watchlist

From reminiscing a national war hero to celebrating the patriotic spirit of Indian citizens, viewers are in for a visual treat this Independence Day weekend. While Shershaah pays tribute to Late Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), Bhuj: The Pride of India salutes an act of resilience by a group of 300 women during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. We have Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kuruthi from Malayalam cinema, as well as the second season of the much-loved episodic series, Modern Love. We list a bunch of new titles that you can watch while spending time at home this Independence Day.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)

Releasing ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Shershaah helps you relive the grit, bravery and determination of our armed forces. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiaraa Advani in the lead, the movie under the banner of Dharma Productions, pays a heartwarming tribute to the unmatched valour and courage of Late Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), one of India’s greatest heroes who fought till his last breath to bring victory to India during the Kargil War, 1999.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (Disney+ Hotstar)

Packed with action and patriotism, Bhuj is a movie based on the Indian Air Force and pilot squadron leader Vijay Karmik’s contribution to the IAF. Based in 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the IAF airstrip was wrecked during the war, 300 local women led by Vijay Karnik labored tirelessly for days to rebuild the airbase. This act of resilience helped us win the war. Starring Ajay Devgn, this film is a testament to the exceptional bravery exhibited not just by the IAF, but also by citizens. We also see Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Kuruthi (Amazon Prime Video)

Amidst the dark swirls of a political storm, will humanity triumph over prejudice and hate? Directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi is a crime/revenge political thriller that brings the dilemmas of human relations versus preconceived abhorrence at loggerheads. Starring the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa and Nalsen K. Gafoor and written by Anish Pallyal, catch this riveting Malayalam film on August 11th only on Amazon Prime Video.

Modern Love Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of the Amazon Original Series, Modern Love, explores the different shades of love proving that it’s devoid of any rules. Inspired by true events from the New York Times Column, this season will leave you seeking and not seeking love at the same time. The stellar cast includes Tobias Menzies, Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, and Tom Burke, among other brilliant names.

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix)

The third and final installment in The Kissing Booth trilogy shows Elle torn again between her boyfriend and best friend. Too add to her woes, she has to choose a college, too. After going on a road trip post-graduation, Elle still hasn’t made her mind up about whether to go to Berkeley or Harvard. When Noah and Lee’s parents announce they’re selling their beach house where they all spent their childhoods, Elle, Noah, Lee and Lee’s girlfriend Rachel offer to spend the summer there to help out with the sale. Elle is suddenly faced with a deadline by Berkeley. She chooses to go to Harvard with Noah which annoys Lee, but Elle promises to make it up to him by spending the summer doing their beach bucket list of various activities.

