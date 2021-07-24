Streaming Now: Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2, Arya's Sarpatta Parambarai and Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq

There’s so much to watch this week and not enough time. A bunch of movies - comedy, romance and sports drama - have dropped on various streaming platforms. Netflix has come up with yet another anthology, a romantic one this time. Voot Select has the first-ever OTT Film Festival going on, where you can watch the most diverse and curated movies across genres. While you are spoilt for choice, let us help with a selection of ours that you could choose from.

Sarpatta Parambarai (Amazon Prime Video)

The much-awaited period sports drama stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay, and Santosh Prathap. The movie packs a punch as it gives us a glimpse of Arya’s transformation and living his passion for becoming a boxer. Directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai is set in the ’70s, is not just a regular sports movie about boxing. It also showcases the culture, and lives of the boxing clans that existed in North Madras. At the center of the story lies two rival clans - Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans. The film, with a backdrop of sports, illustrates the nuances of an era that was rife with cultural and societal changes.

Hungama 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film is a sequel to the Priyadarshan’s 2003 hit comedy of the same name, and marks Shilpa Shetty’s return to acting after 14 years. The film’s makers decided to skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform as cinema houses remain shut due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is returning for the sequel and he is joined by Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the cast. Hungama 2 also features Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. The original film starred Rawal along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen.

14 Phere (ZEE5)

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda come together for this social comedy drama playing a boy and girl from different communities trying to get married without a confrontation between their families, who they are sure will not approve of their union. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh and produced by Zee Studios. Written by Manoj Kalwani, 14 Phere has the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding but multiplied by two. The film also stars Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles.

Feels Like Ishq (Netflix)

Feels like Ishq is an anthology of six stories about the kindling of young love. The anthology brings together stories of people from different walks of life and takes them on a heart-warming journey of love. It is directed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar, in collaboration with Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV. Feels Like Ishq stars young, enthusiastic actors Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug,Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan,Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur in engaging roles playing fun-loving characters.

Chutzpah (SonyLIV)

This web show marks the OTT debut of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Outsider, showcasing the relevance of internet and social media in everyone’s life, especially the youth. Featuring Gen-X popular actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan amongst others, ‘Chutzpah’ gives a sneak peak into the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. The show highlights the good and bad of the web world and anonymity it provides, with people getting to know their type and finding empathy at the same time, also absolving them some sense of responsibility. The show brings to fore how today’s generation lives every waking moment of life with the internet!

Shuruaat Ka Twist (Voot Select)

An anthology featuring 6 dazzling short films introducing fresh talent and stalwarts from the industry, the central theme of “Twist” unearths unique interpretations by each of these stellar filmmakers. With the likes of directors Raju Hirani, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit Masukar, the stories range from a corporate employee suffering from death anxiety to a widow using her newfound power in an unusual way. Starring Neena Gupta, Chunky Pandey, Delnaaz Irani and more, these gripping stories will leave you pondering for days.

