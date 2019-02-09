Streaming Now: Shyamalan’s Split & Guillermo del Toro’s Mama All Set to Entertain Horror Fans This Week

The 1993 assault case involving John and Lorena Bobbitt, which made major headlines world-wide because of its graphic and gruesome details, are now a part of a documentary to be screened on Amazon Prime. For fans of fictional horror, we have Andrés Muschietti-directed Mama and M Night Shyamalan’s Split are among the titles you should not miss this week. We also have the critically acclaimed Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and American crime series Bones on our list. Read on to find out more about them.This American documentary web series explores the horrifying details in the 1993 assault and subsequent court case involving John and Lorena Bobbitt through the lens of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Lorena had stated in a court hearing that, after coming home at night on June 23, 1993, her husband raped her. After he went to sleep, Lorena took a knife from the kitchen and removed her husband's penis. Both husband and wife ended up being prosecuted, but it was Lorena’s trial for malicious wounding that created a media stampede.Two girls reside in a jungle after their parents get murdered. When they are rescued years later and begin a new life, they find that a shadowy feminine figure has accompanied them to their house. The Hispanic horror movie, produced by Guillermo del Toro, promises to scare the wits out of you and leave some lingering, deeply creepy images. Directed by Andrés Muschietti, the film has Jessica Chastain and Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the lead.M Night Shyamalan’s Split is an attempt to clamber back towards his previous form, following a 10-year creative slump. James McAvoy plays Kevin, Barry, Dennis, Miss Patricia, nine-year-old Hedwig who are among the 23 inhabitants of the mind of an odd-job man who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The psychological horror film begins with him kidnapping three teenage girls and imprisoning them in a hidden lair, only to be sacrificed for The Beast. The plot springs surprises on you all the way to its outrageous final shot. In Split, Shaymalan delivered a technically and dramatically engrossing film after a long time.Quite in sync with this week's macabre theme is the American crime procedural drama series Bones. The show is based on forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology, with each episode focusing on an FBI case file concerning the mystery behind human remains brought by FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) to forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel). It aired on Fox in the US from September 2005.Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a selfish, manipulative teacher who begins a relationship with an underage female student, played by Shweta Tripathi. Director Shlok Sharma creates a vivid portrait of life in small-town India. The film is an examination of adolescents and their understanding of romantic and sexual relationships. The film received decent reviews, mostly owing to its subject and compelling performances by the actors, especially Nawaz.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.