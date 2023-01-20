Streaming Now: Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu, Rakul Preet's Chhatriwali and More

Sidharth Malhotra’s spy-thriller Mission Majnu sees him play an Indian intelligence operative. The movie is set in the 1970s and is based on actual events, examining one of India’s most noteworthy historical missions. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Sidharth’s wife in the film that has released today on OTT. Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh, talks about spreading awareness about safe sex and the importance of sex education. The social comedy is streaming now on ZEE5.

Here are more details on this week’s releases:

Mission Majnu (Netflix)

The thriller features Sidharth Malhotra as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan’s nuclear weapon facility in what is said to be ‘India’s deadliest mission’. To cover up his identity as an Indian spy, Sidharth works as a tailor and marries a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. He eventually falls in love with his wife and hence, the film’s title Mission Majnu, which is also the codename for his covert operation. Rashmika Mandanna’s second Hindi release after Goodbye. Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

Chhatriwali (ZEE5)

Directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar and set in Karnal, the film revolves around Sanya Dhingra (Rakul Preet Singh) - a chemistry teacher, who gets an offer from Ratan Lamba (Satish Kaushik) to be the quality control head at his condom company, a role she hesitantly takes up because of the taboos and perception attached to the product. Initially, Rakul is shy about her job, but she slowly realized its importance. She understands the relevance of sex education and takes the responsibility of spreading awareness. The film further talks about the inhibitions around male contraceptives and safe sex. It also stars Sumeet Vyas as Rakul’s husband, and Rajesh Tailang as a school teacher who simply can’t understand why teaching teenagers about safe sex is important.

Spider-Man (Homecoming)

The film was directed by Jon Watts, premiered on Prime Video on 17th January. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, follows his story of commencing his journey as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. Peter Parker is drafted into the Avengers by Stark to help with an internal dispute in Berlin, but resumes his studies at the Midtown School of Science and Technology when Stark tells him he is not yet ready to become a full Avenger. Parker quits his school’s academic decathlon team to spend more time focusing on his crime-fighting activities as Spider-Man. His best friend, Ned, eventually discovers his secret identity.

Blade Runner 2049 (Amazon Prime Video)

Action-drama Blade Runner 2049 revolves around K played by actor Ryan Gosling who uncovers a long-buried secret thirty years after Blade Runner 1982 that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former L.A.P.D. Blade Runner, who has been missing for thirty years. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from 20th January.

Leopard Skin (Lionsgate Play)

Leopard Skin revolves around a criminal gang that is forced to hide in a remote beachside estate, where two intriguing women live in Playa Perdida, Mexico. Dark and humorous complications arise when dinner guests join them. When they are all taken hostage, murderous secrets, cold-hearted betrayals, and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

Read all the Latest Movies News here