Streaming Now: Sima Taparia Back with Indian Matchmaking S2, Never Have I Ever Season 3 Out Now

Season 1 of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking made quite the noise as a lot of people seemed to take interest in the reality show and how it went about the idea of marriage. Sima Taparia, the Indian matchmaker from Mumbai who is at the center of the show, is back with season 2 as she goes about looking for matches for more eligible singles.

Another international title with a distinct Indian flavour on Netflix is Never Have I Ever. The show, which is quite popular with its storyline of an Indian original girl navigating high school and teenage issues, is back with season 3 this week.

Here are more details on the new releases on OTT this week.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Netflix)

The job of Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking S2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!

Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Netflix)

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

A League of Their Own (Amazon Prime Video)

A League of Their Own is inspired by the original 1992 film of the same name, while featuring new characters and their unique journeys through a fresh reimagining of its predecessor. It evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it. The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

Malayankunju (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju features Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles. Written by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also marks the comeback of AR Rahman to Mollywood after about three decades. Malayankunju follows the journey of Ani (Fahad), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother. His daily routines are disrupted when his next door neighbour’s newborn baby stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anil’s connection with the baby and his struggles to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide forms the crux of the narrative. Malayankunju is Fahad’s first big release after the huge success of Vikram. The film has been shot 40 feet under the ground level and has surreal sequences that lift a usual survival story to a different level.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate Play)

Taking on the role of a lifetime, Nicolas Cage stars as ‘Nicolas Cage’ in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play from 12th August 2022. Helmed by Tom Gormican, the movie is based on the fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage, imagined as a once-highly respected actor who has fallen on hard times and is craving a return to box-office glory and prestige. Alongside Nicolas Cage, the movie promises a stellar cast of Neil Patrick Harris, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish amongst a host of others.

