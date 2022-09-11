Streaming Now: Sita Ramam Gets Its Digital Premiere, BTS PTD Concert Film Reveals Unseen Footage

Many theatrical releases, both international and Indian, have made their digital premiere this week. After a successful stint at the box office, Telugu film Sita Ramam is out now on OTT in an attempt to reach a larger audience. Disney Day revealed a bunch of exciting new content for viewers on September 8. Much to the delight of BTS fans, the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA concert film was revealed, giving a closer look at the performances of the K-pop sensation. Marvel’s big screen offering Thor: Love and Thunder is also out now on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are more details on the shows and films streaming on OTT platforms this week.

Sita Ramam (Amazon Prime Video)

The worldwide digital premiere of the Telugu blockbuster Sita Ramam has happened on Prime Video Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the poetic romance drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, who marks her debut in Telugu films with this hit story. Filled with charming performances and mesmerizing music, Sita Ramam unravels the mysterious love story of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from Sita. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the visually beautiful tale in Telugu along with Malayalam and Tamil language dubs on the service.

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – LA (Disney+ Hotstar)

In celebration of Disney+ Day, the electrifying concert film from 21st century pop icons, “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA” is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar globally. BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA showcases the live performance of the BTS concert held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (Nov 27-28 & December 1-2). The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the GRAMMY®-nominated music group’s hit songs “Dynamite”, “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” The South Korean boy band features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The film is produced by HYBE,\ a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced—one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who—to Thor’s surprise—inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Virumann (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in Madurai, the movie follows the story of Viruman, a village youngster who leaves his house when he finds out that his father, Muniyandi, is the reason for his mother’s suicide. An intrepid and good-hearted person, he fights to make his arrogant father pay the price for his sins and save his brothers from the man’s grip. Directed and written by M Muthaiah, the action-thriller features veteran Prakash Raj and Karthi in lead roles, along with popular actors Aditi Shankar, Soori, and Raj Kiran in pivotal roles. The movie opened to brilliant responses from the audiences and critics during its theatrical release earlier in August.

Power Book 3: Raising Kanan Season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

Returning with season 2, set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, 15-year-old Kanan Stark, before he was a ghost, is the only child of Raquel Thomas who is a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across NYC. In a world where the family often feels like the only refuge from divisiveness and discord, Kanan’s life takes interesting turns following betrayal and heartbreaks.

