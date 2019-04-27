Streaming Now: Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt Come Together for an Unconventional Love Story

If you loved Ritesh Batra's Lunchbox, here's a movie that will remind you of the same simplicity of storytelling that has the potential of touching a chord. At a time when films focusing on elderly solo female leads are few and far between, Soni Razdan has become the protagonist of a sweet love story set in Bengal. Yours Truly shows her as a lonely woman in her late fifties who falls in love with the voice of a secret admirer. A talented bunch of actors, including Pankaj Tripathi and Ahana Kumra, make it a must-watch this week.

Also, do not miss Martin Scorsese adaptation of Age of Innocence, an unusual film from the iconic filmmaker. Set in 1870's New York, the film has been hailed as one of his greatest works. You can mix it up a little this week by adding the eighth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise to your watchlist. There is a new teen romance film on Netflix, too.

Yours Truly (ZEE5)

Other than the fact that Alia Bhatt's parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, are sharing screen space for the first time, Yours Truly's mainstay is the story of a lonely, elderly woman longing for love. It is an adaptation of the story The One that was Announced written by Annie Zaidi in her book Love Stories #1 To 14. Set in Bengal – the trailer shows some lovely shots of Howrah Station and Princep Ghat - Yours Truly has Soni Razdan playing a woman in her late fifties, who falls in love with a voice. Vinay Pathak voices her invisible admirer, while Pankaj Tripathi is the one who tries to get her attention using his pet parrot as a front. The trailer is simple and delightful, and the movie promises to be so.

Teen Aur Aadha (Netflix)

The walls of a house are quiet witnesses to changing times and evolving lives of the inhabitants. Teen Aur Aadha, a film directed by Dar Gai and presented by Anurag Kashyap, explores this theme to narrate stories of characters set in three different eras who've lived in the same house. Once divided between a school and an apartment, the house becomes home to a brothel 20 years after, and later becomes a sublime abode for an ageing couple. The film, starring Zoya Hussain, Jim Sarbh, MK Raina, Suhasini Mulay, Arya Dave, Anjum Rajabali and Manmeet Pem, has been filmed in three long shots of 43 mins each. There are only three cuts in the film.

The Last Summer (Netflix)

For American teen romance lovers, Netflix sure maintains a constant flow of content. After releasing The Perfect Date mid-April, the streaming giant is now dropping The Last Summer, a story of four teenagers from a Chicago high school in a dilemma about their romantic relationships. The movie follows the four friends during their summer before they leave for college. Griffin (KJ Apa) and Phoebe (Maia Mitchell) seem to be caught in a will-they-won't-they scenario, while Alec (Jacob Latimore) and Erin (Halston Sage) struggle with maintaining their friendship after their breakup.

The Fate of the Furious (Netflix)

Need a break from the romantic and slice-of-life stories? Here's something larger than life for you. Although some called it the worst movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, Variety reviewed the eighth movie as "a dazzling action spectacle that proves this franchise is far from out of gas". Charlize Theron stars as a supervillain who puts Vin Diesel under her thumb in this pedal-to-the-metal car-chase movie, which was the first to be made after the untimely death of series-regular Paul Walker.

The Age of Innocence (Netflix)

Based on the 1920 novel of the same name by Edith Wharton and adapted for screen by Martin Scorsese, YThe Age of Innocence has achieved cult status with its expose on the high societies of 1870's New York. The movie has been called a feast for the eyes. Everything in this film is dressed to the nines, from the swan-necked women with their long gloves to the walls decked with masterpieces. No wonder it won the Best Costume Design Academy Award. The film's cast is equally ornamented - Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder and Miriam Margolyes. This was an unusual movie from the director of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, but many consider it one his greatest works.

