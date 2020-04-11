Streaming Now: Stay Home and Revisit Disney Classics, Watch Aditya Rawal's Debut Film Bamfaad

Thanks to old shows and films being rerun on TV and streaming services, quarantined movie watchers are in throwback mode currently. Disney+Hotstar has released a bunch of fairy tale films that we grew up watching. From Aladdin to Beauty And The Beast, you can catch up on the '90s classics this week.

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya has made his acting debut with the film Bamfaad, which had a straight-to-digital release owing to the coronavirus lockdown. Here are more titles for your quarantine viewing pleasure.

Get Him to the Greek (Netflix)



Get Him to the Greek is a 2010 comedy film written, produced and directed by Nicholas Stoller and starring Russell Brand and Jonah Hill. The film is a spin-off sequel of Stoller's 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Ambitious young record company intern Aaron must escort an unruly rock star to Los Angeles for the start of his anniversary concert. A record-label lackey and a hedonistic rocker have a concert to get to, and a world of excess is blocking their way.

Beauty And The Beast, 1991 (Disney+Hotstar)



Before Emma Watson charmed her way into people’s hearts in a yellow ballgown in the live action version, 1991's Beauty and the Beast was a Golden Globe winning motion picture, the first animated film to ever win in the Musical or Comedy category. It also became the first animated film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 64th Academy Awards, where it won the Oscar for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for its title song and received additional nominations for Best Original Song and Best Sound. Need we say more?

Aladdin, 1992 (Disney+Hotstar)



Aladdin, an urchin, falls in love with Princess Jasmine. He cannot marry her as she can only marry a prince. He finds a magic lamp that turns him into a prince, but first, he must face the evil Jafar. This classic tale has been retold many times, but nothing like the charm of the original. This animated version garnered two Academy Awards, as well as other accolades for its soundtrack which had the first and only number from a Disney feature to earn a Grammy Award for Song of the Year for the film's theme song.

John Wick 1 and 2 (Lionsgate Play)



If animated films are not your thing, there’s always some old school violence and Keanu Reeves that you can fall back on. In this popular action thriller franchise, Reeves plays John Wick, a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the killing of the dog given to him by his recently-deceased wife. The franchise began with the release of John Wick in 2014 followed by two sequels. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered on Lionsgate Play last week. Part 1 and 2 became available this week.

Bamfaad (ZEE5)



Aditya Rawal is the son of veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat. In Bamfaad, he's paired opposite Shalini Pandey (of Arjun Reddy fame) in her first Hindi film appearance. The film, an edgy love story set in Allahabad, is presented by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

Follow @News18Movies for more