Streaming Now: Step Into Amitabh-Ayushmann’s Humble Life in Gulabo Sitabo, Artemis Fowl’s Fantasy World

After a lot of debate about theatres vs OTT release, Gulabo Sitabo is finally out on Amazon Prime Video. It reunites director Shoojit Sircar with his Vicky Donor star Ayushmann Khurrana and his Piku star Amitabh Bachchan. With a story written by Juhi Chaturevdi, the film is an amalgamation of some of the finest filmmaking talents in Hindi cinema today.

For a film that's been 20 years in the making, Artemis Fowl has been highly anticipated by a loyal fanbase and a generation of new readers. The fantasy adventure helmed by Kenneth Branagh offers a visual spectacle with its fair share of adrenaline rushes.

Here are the titles you should check out this week:

Gulabo Sitabo (Amazon Prime Video)



Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy depicting the day-to-day struggles of the common man. The movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Set in Lucknow, the film has Bachchan play an aged owner of a decrepit haveli, who is constantly at odds with his tenant Bankey (Ayushmann). The film takes Bachchan back to his UP roots, while Ayushmann is in his familiar zone of a common man in UP. The film is named after a street puppet show that’s especially popular in Uttar Pradesh, in which two female glove puppets bicker incessantly.

Artemis Fowl (Disney+Hostar)



Disney’s Artemis Fowl is Based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer. It is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. Directed by five-time Academy award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Artemis Fowl features a stellar star cast, including Academy Award winner Dame Judi Dench, Josh Gad, and Colin Farrell. The movie also marks the debut for young talented artists, Ferdia Shaw and Lara Mcdonnell in the lead roles; and features Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie in key character portrayals.

The Casino (ZEE5)



This is a story of a rich yet very humble, simple, and loving boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion casino. Emotionally vulnerable after the death of his mother, Vicky falls into the hands of his father’s mistress, Rehana, mistaking her to be a loyal family friend. She not only kills both his parents, but she also manipulates him emotionally and makes him totally dependent on her. She takes over complete control of the Casino. Vicky, a non-violent man, gets so emotionally controlled by her that he is now ready to kill for her. In walks Camilla, who is ready to turn their world upside down. The Casino stars Karanvir Bohra as Vicky, Mandana Karimi as Rehana, Sudhanshu Pandey as Marwah and Aindrita Ray as Camilla.

Home Stories (YouTube)



Netflix's latest movie, a YouTube special, Home Stories consists of four short films based around the pandemic and the hope we all share during the lockdown. Out With It, Will You Be My Quarantine, Delivering Smiles and Web Ne Bana Di Jodi are the four short films that take us on different journeys. Shot completely indoors, they capture the various experiences of people living in this lockdown. Out With It starring Arjun Mathur tells the story of a germaphobe who refuses to leave his house. Will You Be My Quarantine stars Saba Azaad and Imaad Shah as a couple who had a one-night stand that turned into a three-week lockdown.

Axone (Netflix)



Axone is a 2019 Hindi-language Comedy Drama film directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Saregama India - Yoodlee Films. The film stars Sayani Gupta, Vinay Pathak, Lin Laishram, Dolly Ahluwalia, Adil Hussain, Lanuakum Ao, Tenzin Dalha and Rohan Joshi. The film deals with the ‘othering’ of Northeastern citizens, based on their appearance, language, accent, customs and cuisine. It represents Northeastern cultures, while also bringing out the idiosyncrasies of a typically middle-class Delhi neighbourhood.

