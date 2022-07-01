Streaming Now: Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Ends the Suspense, Samrat Prithviraj Out on OTT Now

The wait is finally over for the end of season 4 of Stranger Things. The Netflix show was split into two parts of season 4, and the second part releases today, answering our questions about how Eleven manages to save Hawkins this time. After its theatrical run, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, narrating the story of one of the greatest kings and fearless warriors in Indian history, will be available for streaming now.

Kangana Ranaut starrer action entertainer Dhaakad is also out now on OTT. Here’s more details on the new releases on streaming platforms this week.

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s much anticipated thriller Stranger Things stretched its fourth season into two volumes. Fans had to wait for a month for the final ending of the season. Volume 1, out on May 27, featured seven episodes, but volume 2 features only two. Each of those two episodes are more like feature films than traditional television. While Volume 1 answered some of our questions about the origin of the Upside Down, Eleven’s disturbing connection to Vecna, and how Hopper survived the Starcourt Mall explosion, the end will see a determined Eleven as she is all set to save her friends from the shackles of the revengeful Vecna.

Samrat Prithviraj (Amazon Prime Video)

Samrat Prithviraj presents an inspiring and entertaining saga of one of the greatest kings and fearless warriors in Indian history — Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty. Superstar Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in this historical action drama, which is based on the epic poem ‘Prithviraj Raso’, written by poet Chand Vardai. The film, which also stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar, will stream from 1st July only on Prime Video.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)

The Terminal List is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr that follows Chris Pratt aka James Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission from. The thriller will release on the service on 1st July in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Dhaakad (ZEE5)

Agent Agni (Kangana) is an International Task Force (ITF) officer, who is ruthless in her tactics of handling terrorists and criminals. She is sent to Budapest to gather details about an arms trafficking and human trafficking racket. The mastermind of the racket is Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal) and his partner, Rohini (Divya Dutta). Rudraveer is a mysterious character, who operates from Sohagpur Coal Fields near Bhopal, India. Agni is sent to collect information on Rudraveer so that he can be nabbed. What happens forms the rest of the plot.

Moonfall (Lionsgate Play)

The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. Directed, co-written and co-produced by Roland Emmerich, Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley.

