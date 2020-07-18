Streaming Now: Suits Season 9 is Finally Here, Indian Matchmaking Digs Into Desi Weddings

OTT platforms seem to have a penchant for cluttering one week with too many Indian originals, while leaving not much to talk about in some others. Although I am secretly glad to have a break from the barrage of content to watch my favourite Suits for one last time. The ninth and the final season is finally available on Amazon Prime Video.

If you are looking for break from thrillers and crime dramas, you can try the Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya on ZEE5. Despite its ‘scandalous’ premise, the film is not a sex comedy, and will be a light-hearted watch.

Suits Season 9 (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 8 ended with a really steamy scene between Donna and Harvey Specter, leaving fans craving for more intimate screen time between these two. After all, the electricity between them is unbearable and we see the two come close so rarely. Will Season 9 finally let the two be together? I am excited to find out. There’s always a legal crisis to be solved in this show, and Katherine Heigl, Rick Hoffman and Amanda Schull get into problem-solving mode immediately. Season 9 consists of only of 10 episodes, allowing the series to wrap up while also perhaps leaving the door open for the main cast to return in the upcoming spinoff series, Pearson.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

The docu-series-cum-reality-show is about how arranged marriages work in India. The series follows Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the US and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the age-old custom in a modern times. Over the show’s eight episodes, viewers get a glimpse into the tradition through a variety of modern young men and women who all have different views on the custom, presenting different challenges for Taparia. The show has created quite a stir on social media, with many calling it problematic and cringe-worthy. See for yourself what the fuss is all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Jul 18, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

Virgin Bhanupriya (ZEE5) The film revolves girdles around the role of Urvashi Rautela, who likes to keep to herself and is quite conservative. But she is 24 years old and wants to lose her virginity but only on her terms of love. Her quest leads her on a hilarious journey that includes some comic situations. The comedy drama is directed by Ajay Lohan. With more focus on family drama than sex comedy, Virgin Bhanupriya makes for a light-hearted watch.

The Luminaries (Netflix)

Based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 Man Booker Prize-winning novel, the six-part series starring Eva Green has been adapted for television by Catton herself. The show is billed as “an intricately woven, suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic, and revenge.” The official synopsis reads: The Luminaries tells an epic story of love, murder and revenge, as men and women travelled across the world to make their fortunes. It is a 19th century tale of adventure and mystery, set on the Wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the boom years of the 1860s gold rush. The story follows defiant young adventurer Anna Wetherell, who has sailed from Britain to New Zealand to begin a new life. There she meets the radiant Emery Staines, an encounter that triggers a strange kind of magic that neither can explain.

Cursed (Netflix)

Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people. The series stars Katherine Langford of ‘13 Reasons Why’ as aforementioned Nimue. The fantasy drama series is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, a spin on the tales of King Arthur. The series features the expected trappings - bloody battles, wizardly magic and a heroic quest. If you liked The Witcher, you will probably like this, too.

Stay tuned for more recommendations coming up next week.