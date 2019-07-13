Streaming Now: Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Debut Typewriter Promises Lots of Chills and Thrills

Director Sujoy Ghosh is bringing his thriller making skills to Netflix. In his maiden project for the streaming platform, the filmmaker is exploring the horror genre with a bunch of kids at the centre of action. Titled Typewriter, the five-episode series revolves around a group of nine-year-olds on a mission to capture ghosts in Goa.

Typewriter (Netflix)

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh is making his Netflix debut with Typewriter. With a cast that includes Purab Kohli and Palomi Ghosh, the five-episode series revolves around a group of nine-year-olds in Goa (played by Aarna Sharma, Aaryansh Malviya, Mikail Gandhi, and Palash Kamble), on a mission to capture ghosts, along with their furry companion. Netflix's description of the series reads, "Three young friends in Goa plan to search an old villa for ghosts, but when a new family moves in, the home's buried past resurfaces in chilling ways."

All or Nothing Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

How much work goes into one NFL season? That's something All or Nothing has given us a look at. If you've loved previous seasons of the docu-series, you'll want to check out Season 4. It focuses on the Carolina Panthers this time. This is your all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes of the team. There's a chance to see the work ethics of the team players, including everything they're willing to do to make sure they succeed in their games.

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix)

One of the week's most notable releases, a goofy comedy special called Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, stars Stranger Things' David Harbour. If you've watched Stranger Things 3, you know this might be the last Harbour you're going to get on Netflix for a while. The mockumentary digs into the found footage of his father’s televised stage adaptation of Frankenstein. The trailer offers just a glimpse into the faux-dramatic spoof, with scenes of the found footage of the TV play intercut with Harbour being warned, "There's a lot of things about your father you may not want to know."

The Rewrite (Netflix)

This one's a classic Hugh Grant rom-com. In Marc Lawrence's sweet, undemanding comedy, the British actor is in familiar mode, rumpled and stammering as Keith Michaels, an Oscar nominated screenwriter now left behind in Hollywood's mad scramble for "edgy comedies with a kick-ass young woman." Down to his last option, Keith reluctantly accepts a gig as a writer-in-residence at a public university in upstate New York, where he falls for a single mom taking classes there.

A Star Is Born (Amazon Prime Video)

If you haven't had the chance to catch this in the theatres, or are looking for a re-watch opportunity, here's some good news. This multiple Oscar-nominated film is dropping on Prime Video this week. It marks the third remake of the original 1937 film, after the 1954 musical and the 1976 musical. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga feature in the fourth version of this timeless romantic saga about an A-list star who discovers and woos a young aspiring artiste, only to watch her career rise even as his gradually fades. Gaga won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for the heart-wrenching ballad Shallow, in a duet with Cooper.

