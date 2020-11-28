Streaming Now: Sumeet Vyas' Dark 7 White, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are OTT in Every Sense

Dark 7 White, a new murder mystery drama on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji, and Netflix’s just released Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, have one thing in common. Both are absolutely over the top depictions of the lives of its main characters. While Dark 7 White is fiction, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on real people whose lives are more dramatic than many television shows. Both the shows might be worth the binge this weekend.

Here’s more on the new titles available on streaming platforms this week.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Netflix)

Karan Johar’s latest production follows the life of four Bollywood wives – Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Soni. The show explores the dynamics of the relationships between these friends who have known each other for 25 years. It seeks to give a glimpse to the audience what the insides of a Bollywood home looks like. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the series also has guest appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Dark 7 White (ALTBalaji and ZEE5)

Dark 7 White is a new murder mystery cum suspense thriller set in the backdrop of student politics and royalty in Rajasthan. The show, starring Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, and Jatin Sarna among others, goes back and forth in time to chart the journey of a bunch of college friends to the forefront of state level politics. Sumeet Vyas, playing the power hungry, entitled and ruthless royal will surprise you as this role is a far cry from his sweet natured characters we’ve seen so far. There’s high drama, and a number of twists and turns to keep you hooked.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix)

Over the past few years, Netflix has been entertaining viewers with a dedicated range of festive offerings. They're the type of movies where you know exactly what you're going to get, all in the holiday mood. The Christmas Chronicles, released in 2018, was such a movie, but it was elevated by the charismatic presence of Kurt Russell as the loveable Santa Claus. It ended with promise of further adventures, this time with Goldie Hawn along for the ride as Mrs Claus. The sequel is out now on Netflix. The Christmas Chronicles 2 is another tale of two children helping Santa Claus save Christmas, just with an added villain in the mix.

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video)

Written and directed by Alan Ball, the man who scripted American Beauty, Uncle Frank is a comedy-drama set in the 1970s, starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis in the lead. It is a road movie about a gay man who is forced to confront his past. In 1973, when Frank Bledsoe and his 18-year-old niece Beth take a road trip from Manhattan to Creekville, South Carolina for the family patriarch's funeral, they're unexpectedly joined by Frank's lover Walid. The film talks about an American family whose extremely conservative ideas impede the freedom of Frank's (Paul Bettany) sexual preference.

Mane No. 13 (Amazon Prime Video)

This Kannada thriller is about five IT professionals facing paranormal activities in the new house that they shift to. When they are about to find out what's happening, they are getting killed one after another. Directed by Vivy Kathiresan and produced by Krishna Chaitanya, the film stars Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda and Chetan Gandharva in lead roles. The trailer gives us a peek into the lives of these five friends, who see their lives change forever and look to save themselves from the evil spirits.

We'll be back with more recommendations from OTT platforms next week.