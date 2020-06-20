Streaming Now: Sushmita Sen Makes a Comeback with Aarya, Keerthy Suresh Unravels a Mystery in Penguin

A number of new Indian titles to look forward to this week. We have Sushmita Sen returning to acting after a decade and making her digital debut with Aarya, Jitendra Kumar playing a lovestruck paan-seller in Chaman Bahaar, and Jimmy Shergill playing a not-so-honourable judge in Your Honor.

In the Tamil film Penguin, National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh stars in a new spine-chilling adventure, as a pregnant woman looking to unravel the mystery of her first child's disappearance. Cop drama Lalbazaar focuses on a series of murders and Kolkata police’s attempts to find the criminals.



Read on for more details on these titles.

Chaman Bahaar (Netflix)



The film about an ambitious pan-seller, Billu (Jitendra Kumar) who finds out that the paan shop he started with very high expectations now falls in a redundant area of town. A wealthy family moves in the house opposite his shop, and the daughter, Rinku catches his eye, as well as that of all the young men in the town. These men now begin getting their nicotine fix from Billu, and his business booms. Director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann has also written the screenplay of the film.

Aarya (Disney+Hotstar)



Aarya starts with a loving wife & doting mother (Sushmita Sen), reluctant to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down, her family is threatened and, in the quest to protect them, she is forced to become the very person she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one. Chandrachur Singh also returns to the screen in this thriller. The show also features actors Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

Penguin (Amazon Prime Video)



Rhythm, leading a happy life and about to have her second child, is traumatized by the nightmares in which she sees an umbrella man harming her lost son. She sets off on a dangerous journey, along with her trained dog, to unravel the secrets behind the nightmares and to protect her loved ones. Directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role of the pregnant mother looking for answers to the mysterious disappearance of her firstborn.

Your Honor (SonyLIV)



Your Honor is a 12-episode SonyLIV original, adapted from an Israeli series. Writer Ishan Trivedi and director E. Niwas have transported the story to Ludhiana. The protagonist is a respected judge (Jimmy Sheirgill) who wades into a quagmire in an attempt to save his only son from the law - and the underworld - after a hit-and-run case sends a dreaded criminal to hospital with life-threatening head wounds. The incident sparks fears of a gang war and puts the city cops on high alert.

Lalbazaar (ZEE5)



Lalbazaar, a series set in the dark underbelly of Kolkata. He has lent his voice to the trailer, that shows us glimpses of the policemen in Kolkata fighting against the criminal forces. The trailer shows cops in Lalbazaar, Kolkata police's headquarters, dealing with a case of murders in the red light area. The crime drama will not only focus on the gruesome crimes but also explore the human side of the lives of the police squad. The series stars veteran actor Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Kaushik Sen, and Sauraseni Maitra in lead roles.

