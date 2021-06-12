Streaming Now: Take a Road Trip with Kirti Kulhari in Shaadisthan, Asha Negi in Khwabon Ke Parindey

An interesting mix of web titles are on offer to watch this week. While Marvel fans are already enjoying Tom Hiddleston’s return in the new series Loki, Skater Girl’s coming-of-age story is also winning hearts. People craving vacations or a road trip can join in the fun with Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt and Manasi as they journey from Melbourne to Perth. Kirti Kulhari is on yet another road trip with her musical band in Shaadisthan, smashing some societal stereotypes along the way.

You can also join Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni as they investigate a murder in a society called Sunflower, where a bunch of oddballs plays by Ashish Vidyarthi, Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadda reside. Here’s more on the titles you can check out this week.

Shaadisthan (Disney+ Hotstar VIP)

When four young and free-spirited musicians, a small-town couple, and their young daughter, end up on a 24-hour journey in one camper van, an eye-opening encounter ensues. Shaadisthan follows the story of a journey from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan which brings to light how unconventionality doesn’t equate to being morally wrong. Shaadisthan features an ensemble cast of talented arti sts. Kirti Kulhari portrays the role of Sasha – an unapologetic young woman who is the band’s lead vocalist – in the movie also starring actors Medha Shankar and Nivedita Bhattacharya among others.

Khwabon Ke Parindey (Voot)

Set against the scenic landscape of Australia, Khwabon Ke Parindey revolves around the lives of the three main protagonists – Bindiya, Dixit and Megha. After graduating from the University of Melbourne, wild child Bindiya convinces two of her most trusted friends, Dixit and Megha to accompany her on an ambitious and potentially crazy road trip from Melbourne to Perth. On their journey, they meet the quirky, witty and rugged hitchhiker Aakash. This trip means so much to each one of them as this journey gives them an opportunity to rediscover themselves and become each other’s truth serum. Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the 6-part series will stream from June 14 onwards.

Sunflower (ZEE5)

The 8-episode murder mystery features Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs. Ahuja, amongst others. The web series is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called ‘Sunflower,’ with quirky characters. From thrill, comedy and drama centred around the characters with their relatable stories, everything revolving around the housing society promises to take you on an enjoyable ride. The series is written by Vikas Bahl, who has co-directed with Rahul Sengupta.

Loki (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer. Marvel Studios’ newest original series launched in English and Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, on June 9, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday through July 14.

Skater Girl (Netflix)

Skater Girl is an Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama film directed by Manjari Makijany. Set in a remote village in Rajasthan, the film follows Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta in her debut performance), a local teen living a life bound by tradition and duty to her parents. But when London-bred advertising executive Jessica (Amy Maghera) arrives in the village to learn more about her late father’s childhood, Prerna and the other local children are introduced to an exciting new adventure thanks to Jessica and her old friend (Jonathan Readwin) who cruises into town on a skateboard. The kids become infatuated with the sport. Jessica sets out on an uphill battle to build the kids their own skatepark, leaving Prerna with a difficult choice between conforming to society’s expectations of her or living out her dream of competing in the National Skateboarding Championships.

