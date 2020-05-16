Streaming Now: Take a Tour of Paatal Lok with Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Deol Explores What are the Odds

Exploring the various class and economic divides in the country through a gritty web series, Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok is earning praises all over. The show, created by Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma seems to have matched the hype that was created, leading up to its release. It’s definitely a must-watch this week.

Abhay Deol is back to producing another feel-good film about unusual friendships and dilemmas in life. Titled What are the Odds?, the film starring Abhay as a rockstar alongwith Yashaswini Dayama and Monica Dogra will be available for streaming in the middle of the week.

Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)



Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the highly anticipated nine-part crime drama revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), a washed-out Delhi cop, who is given charge of an extremely high-profile case. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld - Paatal Lok.

What are the Odds? (Netflix)



Abhay Deol's next project as a producer is a feature film titled What are the Odds?, in collaboration with the makers of Delhi Crime, FilmKaravan Originals. Abhay will also be seen playing the role of a rockstar in the film. What are the Odds? is Megha Ramaswamy's directorial debut and stars Yashaswini Dayama (Dear Zindagi, Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime) and Karanvir Malhotra (The Forgotten Army, Selection Day). It is an honest, often hilarious and rapt exploration of growing up in contemporary India devoid of its cultural specificities and celebrating unusual friendships.

Official Bhootiyagiri (MX Player)



After 'Official Chukyagiri' and 'Official CEOgiri', Dilawar Rana aka D-Sir essayed by Sumeet Vyas is back in An Arré Original and MX Exclusive Official Bhootiyagiri. In its third edition, this dramedy traces the out-of-the-ordinary life of Dilawar Rana who is offered a deal to stay out of jail, but a condition is thrust upon him: he must run a dodgy hotel owned by his family and make it profitable. The hotel is haunted and Dilawar must go beyond mere mortals and emerge triumphant when pitted against a bhoot.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney+Hotstar)



Starring Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer, it is a sequel to the 2014 fantasy movie Maleficent and remains to be one of the biggest movies created in 2019. The second installment of this epic fantasy adventure picks up several years after Maleficent and follows the ascendant princess Aurora and the darkly charismatic Maleficent. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lent her voice for the Hindi rendition of the movie.

Lucy in the Sky (Disney+Hotstar)



After star astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) earns a coveted spot in a NASA mission, she’s moved by the transcendence of being in space. But when she returns to earth, her everyday life feels too small. Soon, she engages in a reckless love triangle that threatens her career and her sanity. The film also stars Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Ellen Burstyn and Nick Offerman.

