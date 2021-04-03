Streaming Now: Tenet is Now on OTT, The Serpent Recreates Charles Sobhraj's Shocking Crimes

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was the first Hollywood film to open in theatres in India after the cinemas were allowed to open post pandemic. While watching the film on the big screen (I recommend IMAX) is a different experience altogether, those who avoided theatres due to Covid-19 can watch the film in the safety of their homes now. Also, most Nolan films demand a rewatch in order to make sense of the fast-paced plot riddled with twists.

If you are interested in true crime based stories, watch The Serpent on Netflix, which is based on the life of one of Asia’s most wanted criminals Charles Sobhraj. Here are the new releases on OTT platforms you can check out this week.

The Serpent (Netflix)

Charles Sobhraj was a real-life murderer who spent time charming and grooming his victims, then drugging them, killing them and taking their money. In the mid-’70s he was an expert at identifying young Western backpackers traveling through Asia who had some cash on them and charmed them into trusting him. His killing spree, and how he was caught, has been fictionalized in the new BBC/Netflix limited series The Serpent. The role of Sobhraj is played by ‘The Mauritanian’ actor Tahar Rahim. Set mostly in Thailand in the 1970s, the series is told from alternating points of view, jumping between Sobhraj, his accomplice and lover Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) and others.

The Christopher Nolan spy thriller that took the critics and audiences by storm for its stellar performances, intriguing screenplay, layered plot, stunning cinematography, and brilliant high-octane action sequences will be available for Indian audiences in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Tenet stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia. Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, Washington plays an international spy who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold into something beyond real time.

Irul is an Malayalam-language mystery crime thriller film directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin in his directorial debut. The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. The story is about a young couple stranded in a house with a stranger they cannot trust. Soubin plays Alex Parayil, a writer who has just published his first novel Irul, focused on a serial killer who targets women. He plans a special weekend with his lawyer girlfriend, Archana (Darshana Rajendran). Fahadh as the mysterious stranger brings out his wacky side that he has displayed in so many films so far.

Voot Select has launched the newest edition of their mystery series, Sumer Singh Case Files, with the new show, Girlfriends, which delves into a whirlpool of romance, crime and mystery, set in the backdrop of the dark side of the digital world. Rannvijay Singha is reprising his role as ACP Sumer Singh. The first edition of Sumer Singh Case Files - Kaushiki was liked for its storytelling and engrossing climax. Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends, revolves around an honest and diligent police officer who moves to Delhi with his sights set on finding and delivering justice, building on his impressive record of solving cases involving youngsters wrapped up in a world of crime.

Sleepers is a 1996 American legal crime drama film written, produced, and directed by Barry Levinson, and based on Lorenzo Carcaterra’s 1995 novel of the same name. The film stars Kevin Bacon, Jason Patric, Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Minnie Driver, Vittorio Gassman, Brad Renfro, Joe Perrino, Geoffrey Wigdor, and Jonathan Tucker. Four boys from Hell’s Kitchen enter a reformatory where a cruel guard abuses them. Years later, two of them get revenge and must stand trial. Getting their revenge was the easy part. Getting away with it is going to be a lot more complicated.