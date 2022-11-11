Streaming Now: The Crown S5, Monica Oh My Darling, Mukhbir, Breathe S2 and More

It seems to be quite a busy week on OTT. A bunch of new shows have dropped across platforms, and you also have a in intriguing movie to watch. Rajkummar Rao starrer neo noir film Monica Oh My Darling is out now on Netflix. It’s a whodunit with quite a quirky script, and directed by Vasan Bala. Season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown shows the royal family and Queen Elizabeth II dealing with criticism about the monarchy’s relevance in a modern world. We have a brand new cast this season.

Two thriller web series – Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy and Tanaav – are also out this week. Both have ensemble casts and are themed around patriotism. While Mukhbir is the story of a Indian spy in Pakistan, Tanaav is set against the backdrop of conflict-ridden Kashmir and terrorism. Here are more details on this week’s OTT releases.

Monica Oh My Darling (Netflix)

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to the perfect mayhem of the lives of the people who laid it out. Lust, blackmail, betrayal, blood, whodunnit, and some robots crushing human skulls- join your favourite actors on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key. The film brings together some of the finest actors including Rajkummar Rao, Huma S. Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan and will premiere on Netflix on 11th November 2022.

The Crown Season 5 (Netflix)

The fifth season of The Crown, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, was released by Netflix on 9 November 2022. It was the first season of the series to be released following both the death of Prince Philip on 9 April 2021 and the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

Imelda Staunton stars as Elizabeth, along with main cast members Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki. All cast members are new to the series; this season marked The Crown’s second and final wholesale recasting, following the ensembles led by Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (seasons 3 and 4). The fifth season focuses on the period from 1991 to 1997. With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain.

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy (ZEE5)

Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Barkha Bisht and Zoya Afroz star in this web series directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is inspired by true events and is the story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the war in his country’s favour. The 8-episodic series premiered on ZEE5 on 11th November and is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Tanaav (SonyLIV)

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, Tanaav is a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit, their bravery, and courage. Delving into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge, the show is a socio-political action drama with family at its core. The show is helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn. The show features an outstanding cast of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, and many others.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Naveen Kasturia is the latest addition to the series.

The show features psychologist Avinash Sabharwal and his alter ego J, and the havoc that they wreak in the name of revenge. The show released on November 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News here