Streaming Now: The Empire is a Visual Spectacle, Emma Stone is Bad and Brilliant in Cruella

Historical dramas are a rarity on Indian streaming platforms, who prefer to tell stories that are more relevant to the lives to their audiences today. Hotstar Specials’ The Empire is a show that has taken on the job of telling the origin story of the Mughal empire through spectacular visuals and a gripping narrative on an OTT platform.

Academy Award winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are bringing their brilliance to Cruella, based on the novel “The One Hundred and One Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. But this new version of Cruella is all about women who do not conform, and aren’t always dictated by a moral compass.

Here’s a list of the exciting new titles you can catch on various streaming platforms this week.

The Empire (Disney+ Hotstar)

From the pages of The Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford comes the story of a young king who is faced with a seemingly impossible challenge as rampaging armies and brutal enemies threaten his destiny, throne and even survival. Disney+ Hotstar joins hands with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment to present The Empire - a fiction saga of a warrior-turned-king. Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, The Empire has Kunal Kapoor playing Babur, who will be seen battling actor Dino Morea as the antagonist Shaibani Khan in the series. Actress Drashti Dhami makes her digital debut with The Empire as Khanzada. Joining them is veteran actress Shabana Azmi playing Begum Aisan Daulat.

Cruella (Disney+ Hotstar VIP)

The all-new live-action feature film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notoriously fashionable villains, Cruella de Vil. ‘Cruella’, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Vacation Friends (Disney+ Hotstar)

Straight-laced Marcus and Emily are befriended by thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, Marcus and Emily enjoy a week of wild fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding. Cast includes John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery, and Yvonne Orji.

The Interview: Night Of 26/11 (BookMyShow Stream)

Jackie Shroff starrer psychological thriller The Interview: Night of 26/11 is the first Hindi movie to be made available for viewing in 4K video quality on BookMyShow Stream. A thrilling drama, the film is an adaptation of the Dutch film by the same name, directed by Laurens Postma.

Engineering Girls Season 2 (ZEE5)

TVF’s original Engineering Girls is back with a much-awaited season 2. The series stars Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi in the three central roles of the plotline. The story is about these three engineering girls who explore the theme of love and friendship. The three friends are shown in their final year of engineering in the show as they plan for their post-college life plans.

