Streaming Now: The Irishman Drops on Netflix This Week, Look out for Rasika Dugal in Out of Love

Netflix is gearing up for its biggest theatrical release The Irishman this week. The Martin Scorsese film, starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, has already piqued the audience’s interest by bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Hostar has released yet another Indian adaptation, and this might just be their best so far. Out of Love has Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan at the helm of affairs, and the directors bring their unique style of storytelling to this miniseries starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli.

Read on for more recommendations for your watchlist this week.

The Irishman (Netflix)

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Netflix’s biggest theatrical rollout to date, is dropping on the streaming platform coming Wednesday. The epic crime film is directed and produced by Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, based on the 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. It stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. The film follows Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who becomes a hitman and gets involved with mobster Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and his crime family, including his time working for the powerful Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The journey of a lifetime, as told by The Irishman Frank Sheeran. On Netflix November 27. pic.twitter.com/b6uVQj16We — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) November 19, 2019

Broken (Netflix)

Netflix’s new documentary series, Broken, looks to scare you into never buying any synthetic product ever again. It is an investigative documentary series that identifies and deconstructs the systems that make consumer products vulnerable to fraud, corruption, and negligence – often at the expense of public health and safety. The series uncovers the truth behind the consumer price of the vaping industry, counterfeit cosmetics, plastics and fast furniture.

Out of Love (Hotstar)

A new Hotstar Specials series that dropped on Friday, Out of Love stars Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli as a couple living in Coonoor, whose marriage is rocked by infidelity. The 5-part series, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, is an official adaptation of BBC’s award winning show Dr Foster. Despite being a drama show, the series has been shot like a thriller, says Tigmanshu. Rasika Dugal shines in the role of the lead character, and makes it one of the best series Hotstar has produced so far.

Dream Girl (ZEE5)

This comedy about a man impersonating a woman’s voice to work at a ‘friendship’ call center service is yet another comedy with a message that Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also has Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz adding to the comic element. The film had a decent run at the box office, will make for a fun weekend watch if you haven’t caught it at the theatres already.

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix)

Vanessa Hudgens’ The Knight Before Christmas is a template Christmas film with a time-traveling twist. Vanessa Hudgens plays Brooke, who gives shelter to Sir Cole Christopher Frederick Lyons, played by Josh Whitehouse, a 14th century English knight meets who is sent to 2019 Ohio in search of a quest which will make him a true knight and he has until the midnight of Christmas Eve to do so. Josh Whitehouse is still brilliant as the flawless, invincible and righteous knight who is inappropriate for 2019 and brings the much needed comic relief in the film.

He's her knight in shining armor.No, seriously. He's a medieval knight transported to modern day and she's got to help get him back to his own time.Vanessa Hudgens stars in The Knight Before Christmas, premiering November 21 pic.twitter.com/M26yJwgipU — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 7, 2019

