Streaming Now: The Last Hour has a Supernatural Twist, Cinema Bandi is an Ode to Filmmaking

Thriller meets supernatural in Amazon Prime Video’s new murder mystery series The Last Hour. Set in the northeast, it has familiar faces like Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami chasing a murderer while also taking encountering some inexplicable supernatural factors. It will be interesting to see how the show, executive directed by Asif Kapadia, walks the fine line between reality and the unbelievable.

Telugu movie Cinema Bandi, set against a rural backdrop, is a tribute to man’s fascination with filmmaking. The Amazon Original limited series The Underground Railroad chronicles a black woman’s journey from slavery to freedom. Here are the new titles you can stream of various platforms this week.

The Last Hour (Amazon Prime Video)

The Last Hour, a supernatural crime series, is packed with heavy doses of suspense, mystery and unexpected twists and turns. The show stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami in prominent roles. Arup, a newly transferred seasoned city cop (essayed by Sanjay Kapoor) is put in charge of tracking down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town. Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev, a mysterious young Shaman (played by Karma Takapa) as his local informant, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case. Arup finds himself lost in a maze only to find out that there exist a host of hidden secrets that will change his life forever.

Cinema Bandi (Netflix)

The Telugu film is set in a remote village, which is far away from all the comforts of city life. The villagers live a simple life. Ganapathi (Sandeep Varanasi), drives an auto-rickshaw in his village for a living. One day, when he returns home after the day’s work, he finds an expensive backpack left behind in his vehicle. The bag contains a high-end camera, which prompts Ganapathi to aspire for a better lifestyle and gives him ambition. He decides to shoot a film that will earn him Rs 100 crore profit at the box office. Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K have produced Cinema Bandi. It is helmed by debutant Praveen Kandregula.

The Woman in the Window (Netflix)

The film directed by Joe Wright based on the 2018 novel of the same name, follows Anna Fox who suffers from agoraphobia due to a traumatic car accident and lives a reclusive life at her large home in New York City. She has recently separated from her husband, Ed, who has custody of their nine-year-old daughter. She also observes her neighbour’s activities, and ends up witnessing what seems to be a crime. Did she really see it, or was it her hallucination? The Woman in the window stars stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, among others.

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 (Lionsgate Play)

From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, the first and second seasons of The Girlfriend Experience were well received by the audience. The third season is a 10-episode anthology series set amidst the London tech scene and focuses on Iris (Telles), a neuroscience major. As she begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration. A new episode of the season will drop every Friday on Lionsgate Play app.

Yes God Yes (Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a comedy film starring Natalia Dyer of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ fame. Directed by Karen Maine, the film released by PictureWorks in India is about sixteen-year-old Alice growing up in the ‘00s who has always been a good Catholic. But when an innocent AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute upperclassman starts flirting with her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here