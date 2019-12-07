Streaming Now: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is Back with a New Inside Edge This Week

December has begun with a bunch of interesting titles to look forward to on several OTT platforms. You have the second season of Indian original Inside Edge 2 on Amazon Prime, which also released the third season of the Emmy winning series Marvelous Mrs Maisel on the same day. Ian Somerhalder is back with another vampire drama, V Wars, on Netflix. For lovers of modern Indian romances, ZEE5's Hum Tum Aur Them begins streaming this week.

Here's more dope on the titles I am surely going to catch this week. Read on to make your choice.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

The show has arrived in time for the holiday season like clockwork, three years running. The 1950s housewife-turned-comedian enters her third season this week on Amazon Prime Video. The delightfully funny Miriam "Midge" Maisel is back in the charmingly retro comedy series that has won several Emmy Awards. As the show has progressed, so have its ambitions. This season, the titular character heads out on a comedy tour to take America by storm. With its unconventional heroine and her unorthodox wisecracks, it will be interesting to see where creator Amy Sherman-Palladino takes the show this season.

We're cleared for takeoff! ✈️ Season 3 of The Marvelous #MrsMaisel is now available on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/48Z1uJh0eF — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) December 6, 2019

Inside Edge Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League. It is set in a landscape of sports, secrets, and scandals where selfishness is a virtue and sex, money, and power are mere means to an end. The series returns with its cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta. Joining the cast lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande.

V Wars (Netlfix)

V Wars is a sci-fi horror web series, based on the eponymous comic series by Jonathan Maberry, and stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Kimberly-Sue Murray and Sydney Meyer. V Wars centers on the outbreak of a deadly pathogen - one that turns people into vampires. Somerhalder, who ironically is best known for playing vampire Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, is scientist Dr. Luther Swann, who must decide whether to help his best friend, who has become one of the creatures of the night, or alert the authorities to his supernatural condition and kick-start a war between vampires and humanity.

'V Wars' TrailerDr. Luther Swann, enters a world of horror when a virus is released in ice melting due to climate change. #Netflix #Vampires pic.twitter.com/kuyEZURXhI — Movies On The Way (@Moviesontheway) November 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Amazon Prime Video)

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and the twenty-third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Parker is recruited by Nick Fury and Mysterio to face the Elementals while he is on a school trip to Europe.

New #SpiderMan Far From Home international trailer 🕷 pic.twitter.com/c3dYtWTkis — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) May 31, 2019

Hum Tum Aur Them (ZEE5 and ALT Balaji)

Shweta Tiwari, one of the most popular actresses on television, is making her digital debut with this show. The actress will be seen opposite Akshay Oberoi in a mature love story. The actress has been sharing snippets from the show on her Instagram handle and it looks like a role we’ve never seen her in before. Akshay plays Yudishthir, a widower, and Shweta is Shiva, a divorcee, who try to give love a second chance. The show explores whether they are able to forego the pain of their past relationships and convince their kids about their new relationship to move forward.

