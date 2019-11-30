Streaming Now: The Mummy Star Brendan Fraser in Line of Descent with Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy

Brendan Fraser, the star of The Mummy trilogy, is making his Indian movie debut with Line of Descent, a film also starring Abhay Deol and Ronit Roy. The Hollywood actor will be seen playing the role of an arms dealer in this crime drama.

Amazon Prime Video has released a new documentary charting tennis star Andy Murray's return to the game, after he injured his right hip two years ago. Andy Murray: Resurfacing charts the former world No 1's struggle with the physical and mental pain of his serious injury.

We have these and more on our list of recommendations for the week. Read on.

Line of Descent (ZEE5)

Starring Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Prem Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Ali Haji and Brendan Fraser, the film is set against the backdrop of Delhi, the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war with itself following the death of the patriarch. The patriarch has three sons who fight against each other to gain control of the mafia. Meanwhile, an undercover police officer works amongst them to uncover their dirty secrets. The film will premiere in India, on December 4 exclusively on ZEE5. The film is also getting a theatrical release in the US later in December.

Andy Murray: Resurfacing (Amazon Prime Video)

A new documentary charts Andy Murray's return to tennis, after the Scot injured his right hip two years ago. Andy Murray: Resurfacing is a feature-length account which will be available to Prime Video subscribers on Friday 29 November, and follows the tennis star’s painstaking rehabilitation from the injury that threatened to end his career. With near constant access to the most intimate aspects of the Wimbledon champion’s life over two years, Amazon called the documentary “a candid, personal portrait” of Murray “at his most vulnerable”.

Raw. Emotional. Inspiring.It’s @andy_murray like you’ve never seen him before.Resurfacing. Coming to #PrimeVideo on Friday 29 November. pic.twitter.com/cVWVRSE9DD — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 25, 2019

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Having recently connected with her father and discovering he's an Eritrean Jew, Tiffany Haddish is ready to explore her Jewish roots in this Netflix special, and is even throwing herself a bat mitzvah to celebrate, as well as learning Hebrew. The stand-up special sees Haddish cover everything from fame to the time she received a jumpsuit from Beyoncé(!) and her infamous New Year’s Eve set.

#ICYMI @TiffanyHaddish's comedy special “Black Mitzvah” premieres on #Netflix Dec. 3. “She reflects on fame, receiving her ‘inheritance,’ the valuable lessons you learn raising yourself, the time she received a jumpsuit from... Beyoncé, her New Year’s Eve set and more.” pic.twitter.com/vgTZ7lTbGT — WeAreEntertainmentNews (@WeAreEntNews) November 10, 2019

Cake (Netflix)

One of the beauties of new titles being dropped on Netflix is that you end up coming across lesser movies which might have released a few years ago, but did not generate enough buzz for us to be aware and watching. One such title coming up this weekend is Cake, a film starring Jennifer Aniston. It released in 2014 and wasn’t a box office success, but Aniston's rare dramatic performance received positive reviews and brought her nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe Award.

Taking Lives (Netflix)

Taking Lives is a 2004 American psychological thriller film directed by DJ Caruso and starring Angelina Jolie and Ethan Hawke, with supporting roles by Kiefer Sutherland, Olivier Martinez, Tchéky Karyo, Jean-Hugues Anglade, and Gena Rowlands. Loosely adapted from the novel of the same name by Michael Pye, the film centers on an enigmatic serial killer who takes on the identities of his victims.

