Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, has had its digital premiere this week. The comedy drama released in theatres in December 2022, but failed to generate much moolah at the box office. Yami Gautam stars in a new thriller film called Lost, based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events.

Aditya Roy Kapur is making his digital debut with The Night Manager, the official Hindi remake of the British TV series based on the same. BTS fans can also enjoy “j-hope IN THE BOX,” a behind-the-scenes documentary special showcasing the creation of his first solo album.

Here are more details on the new OTT releases this week:

Cirkus (Netflix)

The film is a comedy-drama with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma playing double roles. In the film, two sets of identical twins mixed up at birth encounter each other as adults. Both sets of twins, raised by separate parents, are named Roy and Joy. One Roy has has a strange connection with electricity and electric currents do not affect him. The film also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania.

Lost (ZEE5)

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who had made Pink earlier, Lost features an ensemble star cast consisting of Yami Gautam Dhar, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Tushar Pandey and Pia Bajpiee in key roles. Written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues by Ritesh Shah, Lost is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. As seen in the trailer, Yami Gautam Dhar plays a dynamic crime reporter who is on a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist, played by Tushar Pandey.

The Night Manager (Disney+ Hotstar)

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name and is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series based on the same. While Anil Kapoor steps into the shoes of actor Hugh Laurie, Aditya Roy Kapur takes up the role originally played by Tom Hiddleston. Anil Kapoor plays a criminal in the garb of a businessman named Shelly Rungta, who says he manufactures agricultural and industrial machinery but actually deals in weapons. This is Aditya Roy Kapur’s digital debut.

J-Hope In The Box (Disney+ Hotstar)

Starring j-hope, band member of pop icons BTS, ‘j-hope IN THE BOX’ follows the international music sensation as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party. It is releasing in time for his birthday, which is on February 18. So perfect way to celebrate!

Carnival Row S2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Travis Beacham and René Echevarria the show stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne and Simon McBurney in pivotal roles. The second and final season will consist of 10 episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 17. Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Despite living in a society that is becoming more intolerable, Philo and immigrant faerie Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a toxic relationship. During his most significant case, Vignette is hiding a secret that puts Philo’s world at risk since a succession of horrifying murders is endangering the fragile serenity of the Row.

