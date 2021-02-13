Streaming Now: To All the Boys is Back for the Last Time with Valentine's Day Feels

For the past three years, Netflix has kept its Valentine's Day date with viewers, dropping a new installment in the To All the Boys franchise each year. We see the rom-com series coming to a close this year with To All the Boys: Always and Forever, releasing just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Despite the fact that it’s all about love this weekend, there aren't too many new romantic shows or films releasing this weekend. We have two thriller/horror titles though – Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and LIVE Telecast.

Here’s more on the new titles available for streaming this week.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Netflix)

The final installment of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) love story is out. Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans -- with and without Peter. Lara and Peter are back together for the long haul and planning to go to Stanford together until LJ finds out she has been rejected from the Northern California university. The news forces her to explore other options including going to UC Berkeley to be an hour out from Kavinsky or moving to New York to attend NYU, which she unexpectedly falls in love with.

Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)

The first episode of this four-hour docuseries from Joe Berlinger sets up a story of a cursed location, a famous Los Angeles hotel that has been the scene of many crimes. But the series then pivots to focus very tightly on one specific case, the fascinating disappearance of a Canadian traveler named Elisa Lam. The once grand Cecil Hotel provides a nightmare backdrop for the disappearance. Her final footage in an elevator triggers a viral hunt. Internet sleuths dissect Elisa's social media posts and a grisly discovery changes everything at the hotel already known as the Night Stalker's one time lair.

LIVE Telecast (Disney+Hotstar)

From the most loved Kollywood personality Venkat Prabhu comes a horror series about a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, who come to realize that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Jeni, portrayed by actor Kajal Aggarwal, is the director who believes that a reality show based on supernatural activities will work and soon becomes fixated with the idea of capturing a ghost on LIVE Television. With the cameras constantly rolling, and millions tuning in to watch them – will the crew be able to get out of this house alive?

Flora & Ulysses (Disney+Hotstar)

Flora & Ulysses is a delightful comedy-adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever.

Crashh (ZEE5)

Crashh is a ZEE5 Original show about four siblings who get separated in childhood. After the four siblings get separated they get adopted into different families and grow up with different backgrounds. One of these siblings is Rahim (Rohan Mehra), who grows up on the streets and aspires to make it big as a dancer. Rahim is the driver of a girl named Alia (Anushka Sen), who actually is his estranged twin sister, and they both don’t know this yet. The show also has a track called India 91, where all the real rappers from the streets of Dharavi display their talent.