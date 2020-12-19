Streaming Now: Unpaused Narrates Stories of Lockdown Life, Black Widows is an Enjoyable Dark Comedy

An affluent middle-aged single woman is forced to seek help of a young rickshaw driver to run some errands during the lockdown. A migrant family illegally sneaks into a lavish sample flat, a hypochondriac man meets a strange girl on a blind date. The anthology film Unpaused is full of more such relatable stories from the lockdown.

Web series Black Widows is about three best friends who plan the perfect murder of their abusive husbands, fake mourn their death but end up with a retiring cop on their trail instead. An exciting dark comedy that would surely make for an entertaining binge watch session.

Here’s more on the new titles you can check out on OTT platforms this week.

Unpaused (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Unpaused’ is an anthology of 5 films, bringing together some of the most prolific directors in Hindi cinema. Directors of popular Amazon original ‘The Family Man’ Raj and DK have directed the short film ‘Glitch’ based on the theme of love, and ‘Mumbai Diaries’ director Nikkhil Advani directed ‘Apartment’ based on a story of hope. Tannishtha Chatterjee’s ‘Rat-a-Tat’ is a saga of happiness, Aviansh Arun’s ‘Vishaanu’ tells a tale of dreams and ‘Made in Heaven’ director Nitya Mehra’s ‘Chaand Mubarak’ celebrates friendship. The 5 stories are kneaded together to highlight new beginnings in these challenging times. Along with a brilliant combination of directors, ‘Unpaused’ also explores a talented mix of actors - Ratna Pathak Shah, Richa Chaddha, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Rinku Rajguru, Gulshan Devaiah, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Black Widows (ZEE5)

Based on a popular Finnish drama series by the same name, Black Widows stars Sharad Kelkar along with Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead. The three ‘Black Widows’ are stuck in abusive marriages and embark on a twisted mission to free themselves from their husbands. Raima Sen is in the role of an executive at a pharma company, Aamir Ali plays a single father raising a daughter and Parambrata Chatterjee plays the policeman determined to bring justice to perpetrators despite his upcoming retirement. It is a rich dark comedy-drama that is set in a small picturesque town in India.

Vir Das Outside In (Netflix)

The lockdown is a prominent theme in Vir Das’ new Netflix special Outside In. The comedian-actor took up the responsibility of spreading cheer and ended up creating a homegrown comedy special from 30 virtual shows that he did during the lockdown. Though the show itself started off as a one off gig in April but as the demand continued, he converted into a continual series that kept his fans laughing together despite the world undergoing heightened anxiety and pressures created due to the lockdown. After having started the year with a crackling special called Vir Das : For India, this time around Vir gave his audience a taste of how a virus ended up uniting the entire globe at the same time. The show originally premiered on his website for charity and is available on Netflix from December 16.

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You (Netflix)

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You is aa concert film that follows the singer on-stage and behind the scenes during the Sweetener World Tour in 2019. Set to land on Netflix this coming Monday (December 21), the release will capture the pop star’s lengthy world tour. The concert film mixes emotional behind-the-scenes moments with live footage from the tour. While it may be hard to imagine the thought of being in a packed arena crowd these days, these clips of Grande’s show will help bring back all the thrills that come with a live show.

On Pointe S1 (Disney+ Hotstar)

On Pointe is a six-part docu-series that captures a season in the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City. Featuring unprecedented access to the famous ballet institution, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet's holiday classic "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" onstage at Lincoln Center.

Next Saturday we'll be back with more suggestions for your watchlist for the Christmas weekend.