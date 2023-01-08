Streaming Now: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, Thai Massage and More Kick Off 2023 on OTT

The digital premieres of a few films and some new web series are kicking off the new content slate for 2023 on OTT platforms. Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai is getting its digital premiere this week. Thai Massage, starring Gajraj Rao, has dropped on Netflix today. The new series this week that you can check out is Taaza Khabar, marking YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s OTT debut. Here are more details on the web releases this week.

Uunchai (ZEE5)

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya and marks his return to direction after 2015’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It tracks the journey of three aged friends, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), Javed (Boman Irani) and Om (Anupam Kher) who decide to embark on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil the wish of their late friend Bhupen (Danny Dengzongpa), whose heart belonged in the Himalayas. They are joined on the trek by Shabina (Neena Gupta) who is Javed’s wife, Mala (Sarika) who happens to be the long-lost love of Bhupen and Shraddha (Parineeti Chopra) who is their tour guide. A simple trek to the Everest Base Camp turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual experience as they battle their physical limitations and discover freedom.

Taaza Khabar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Taaza Khabar, directed by Himank Gaur, marks popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s OTT debut, brings the story of a Mumbai-based sanitation worker’s life. A gritty comedy-drama series set in South Mumbai, it is seen from the perspective of a shauchalaya worker, Vasant Gawde, aka Vasya, whose mundane and poverty-stricken life turns upside down when a simple dua from a good deed gives him surreal powers. Along with his tight-knit squad of friends, he uses his newfound superpower to master his own destiny until karma beckons again. The show depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Thai Massage (Netflix)

National Award-winning director Mangesh Hadawale is back with a film that follows the journey of a 70-year-old man crippled with erectile dysfunction who takes an adventure as he decides what he must do and what his body needs, all the while keeping it a secret from his family. Thai Massage revolves around Atmaram Dubey (Gajraj Rao), a respected widower from Ujjain, who enjoys a leisurely life. His family learns the truth of his carefully concealed run-away trip to Thailand while setting up the celebrations for his 70th birthday. As he gets older, the 70-year-old man hopes to make the most of his final years and it is when he meets Santulan Kumar (Divyenndu) that some hope for the same arises.

HIT: The Second Case (Prime Video)

Starring popular star Adivi Sesh. Written, and directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the Telugu film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. The story centres on a series of gruesome murders that shake the very core of a peaceful town in Vizag. Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh) of HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) is tasked to solve the mystery, and apprehend the serial killer before any more women fall victim to his psychopathic rampage. Unwittingly aggravating the situation, KD soon learns that he is trailing on the tracks of no ordinary criminal. Along with his trusted dog, Max, and team of forensic experts, who are racing against time, KD’s investigation of the mystery raises the stakes unbelievably high, as he finds himself in an unusual situation when the mysterious layers of the crime begin to unravel.

Crossfire (Lionsgate Play)

If you are a fan of emotional, intimate and relatable thrillers, then Crossfire should definitely be on your list. Created by Louise Doughty, author of Apple Tree Yard, comes Crossfire. Keeley Hawes plays the role of Jo, a woman on a family holiday whose world instantly changes when gunmen suddenly open fire, turning a picturesque Spanish resort into a living nightmare. The show is a captivating thriller where ordinary people must make monumental decisions in the blink of an eye with far-reaching consequences long after the initial danger passes.

