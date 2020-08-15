Streaming Now: Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz, Kunal Kemmu in Abhay 2 Pack a Punch Over I-Day Weekend

Kunal Kemmu is back as the fearless STF officer Abhay Pratap Singh who would do anything for justice in the second season of Abhay 2. Ram Kapoor is essaying a spervillain in this crime thriller, which has an ensemble star cast.

Vidyut Jammwal is back in his action avatar in Khuda Haafiz, a film inspired by true events. He is fighting goons in the Middle East, trying to save his wife from the flesh trade.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are back together on screen, five years after their horror film Alone. The web series Dangerous is a thriller produced by Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt.

Here’s what you can watch over the Independence Day weekend.

Churails (ZEE5)

This feminist show set in Karachi has been winning praise all week. Besides being a product of cross-border collaboration at a time of non-cooperation between the two countries, the show is being hailed for its fresh approach to telling stories of women. It is created and directed by Asim Abbasi, whose first feature film, Cake, was lauded by critics. And now, Churails has been receiving widespread critical acclaim. It focuses on a gang of four women who are out there to right the wrongs of men. The four protagonists (Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Nirma Bucha, and Yasra Rizvi) together run a fashion store which specialises in conservative clothing. While the Churails moonlight as Charlie’s Angels-inspired avatars, their personal struggles and issues are universal and strike a chord with the viewers. Don’t miss this one.

Dangerous (MX Player)

Dangerous was shot as a movie in London, and later divided into episodes. The 7-part series traces the journey of a young entrepreneur Aditya Dhranraj (Karan Singh Grover) whose life changes when his wife gets kidnapped. His ex-lover Neha (Bipasha Basu) is sent on-ground to handle the case and find the kidnapper. The series is written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel and also sees Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natausha Suri & Nitin Arora play pivotal roles. Mika Singh turned producer with this project and has also sung four songs for the thriller.

Khuda Haafiz (Disney+ Hotstar)

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, with Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt in supporting roles. Set during the financial crisis of 2008, the film is inspired by true events and follows Sameer Chaudhary, a young man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. Vidyut has sealed his spot as an action man in Bollywood, and this film gives him a lot of opportunities to throw punches and kick goons. That promises to be the highlight of the film.

Abhay 2 (ZEE5)

Along with Kunal Kemmu, the second season of Abhay has an ensemble cast consisting Ram Kapoor as the super villain; Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh opposite Kunal Kemmu; Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Raghav Juval, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan in a never seen before villainous avatar. The trailer showed Ram Kapoor getting willingly arrested as his goal is to meet Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Kemmu). Just like season 1, Abhay season 2 will have 8 episodes in total. Three episodes out of 8 have already been released on August 14. The remaining 5 episodes are slated for a mid-September release, although it is not yet confirmed by the makers of the show.

World on Fire (SonyLiv)

Penned by multi-award-winning writer Peter Bowker, World On Fire is a heart-stopping, multi-stranded drama telling the story of World War II through the lives of ordinary people from all sides of this global conflict. It traces the intertwining fates of relatable, vividly drawn characters from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States as they grapple with the effect of the war on their everyday lives. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, Emmy and BAFTA-winner Sean Bean, and Academy Award nominated and Olivier Award winner Lesley Manville in lead roles.

We'll be back with more recommendations of content on streaming platforms next week.