Streaming Now: Watch Real and Reel Life Cult Leaders in Searching For Sheela, Hello Mini 3

This week Netflix has dropped a documentary on one of the most controversial international figures of Indian origin – Maa Anand Sheela. Searching For Sheila is an hour-long chronicle of Sheela’s return to India after 35 years of an extraordinary life in which she went from being the right hand of cult leader Rajneesh Osho to being incarcerated for a bio terror attack.

While that is a documentary on a real life cult leader, we have a reel life one appearing in the third season of MX Player’s Hello Mini. Suchitra Pillai will be seen in the role of the leader of a cult, where the thriller’s protagonist goes to find answers to her questions. Here are the new titles that you can stream this week.

Searching For Sheela (Netflix)

This hour-long documentary chronicles the homecoming of Ma Anand Sheela, one of the most controversial figures in the history of America and India. She was the right-hand woman and of cult leader Rajneesh Osho, and was incarcerated for three months in the US for immigration fraud, wiretapping and attempted murder. In 1986, she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack. The film shows Sheela’s return to India after a hiatus of 35 years, as a sprightly old woman eager to reconnect with her roots, while being courted by affluent Indians. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Productions, the series is executive produced by Shakun Batra, who is also working on a fiction series on Sheela’s life.

Hello Mini 3 (MX Player)

Anuja Joshi reprises her role as Mini in this psychological thriller, who has been on a chase to find out about the identity of the mysterious “Stranger” and why these unnatural things happen to her when he enters her life. Directed by Arjun Srivasstava, this 10-episodic thriller introduces fans to a new avenue which might help bring Mini one step closer to all these unanswered questions when she comes face to face with KD Maa/ Kamyani Devi (Suchitra Pillai), who leads a cult society. The MX Original Series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual and is adapted from Novonveel Chakraborty’s ‘The Stranger Trilogy’.

His Storyy (ALT Balaji and ZEE5)

Described as an urban relationship drama, the Ekta Kapoor show is scheduled to start streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Premium from April 25. The series, backed by Ding Entertainment, also stars Satyadeep Mishra and Priyamani Raj, who will be seen in the role of Kunal and Sakshi, a married couple. Mrinal Dutt plays a homosexual man who is a food critic and traveler by profession. His life intertwines with that of Sakshi (Priyamani) and Kunal (Satyadeep Mishra) when the former calls him to the opening of her restaurant, without knowing that her husband is in love with him.

Kathmandu Connection (SonyLIV)

The six-episode web series revolves around three parallel investigations: the murder of a cop, abduction of a businessman and a primetime journalist being stalked by a stranger. It is loosely inspired by real events, set in the aftermath of the 1993 Bombay blasts. In the same year, post the explosions, follows three significant incidents. The series sheds light on the inter-connected criminal cases which could possibly have links with the 1993 Bombay blasts. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, the show has an ensemble cast including actors Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Anuraag Arora, Aksha Pardasany and others.

The Promise (MX Player)

This Turkish drama has been brought by MX Player as a part of their recently launched content category - MX VDesi. The Promise is a series about love, revenge, compromise, consideration and the sacred institution of marriage. It follows the life of Reyhan, a humble and kind country girl, who promises to marry the son of an old family friend Hikmet, after he reveals he is terminally ill. Hikmet is worried about what will become of his family fortune if left to his frivolous son, Emir and his greedy wife whose only concern is to cement her place among Istanbul’s high society. Emir, however, agrees to the marriage but with his own promise: he vows to make life miserable for Reyhan. The show is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

