Streaming Now: Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Master at Home, Ralph Fiennes-Carey Mulligan Remake History in The Dig

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's film Master was one of the major Tamil releases which hit theatres earlier this month. For fans who are still skeptical about stepping into a movie hall, the action thriller is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was sold for a record price to the OTT platform for early streaming.

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes's British historical drama The Dig is based on a true story from WWII period. It is an adaptation of the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston, which reimagines the events of the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo. Watch it for beautifully matched performances from Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan set against a gorgeously filmed English countryside.

While The Dig is a new film, some critically acclaimed ones from the recent past have also dropped on streaming platforms this week. Here are all the titles we recommend for this week.

Master (Amazon Prime Video)

Recently released action thriller Master can now be streamed on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Written & Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, Master stars Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das. Master is the story of an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster, who exploits the children of the school for criminal activities. The combination of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi surely piqued the audience’s interest, and going by the film’s box office run so far, it sure is worth a watch.

The Dig (Netflix)

The Dig is a powerful drama telling the true story of the discovery of an early medieval cemetery in Suffolk, England in 1939. Directed by Simon Stone, and written by Moira Buffini - who adapted the 2007 historical novel of the same name by John Preston - The Dig digs into themes of history, ownership, and a country on the cusp of war. In addition to stellar performances from Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, you’ve also got a steamy romance between Lily James and Johnny Flynn brewing on the sidelines of this historical tale.

The Great Escapists S1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Richard Hammond has joined forces with Tory Belleci, best-known for his time on Mythbusters, for this Amazon Prime Video series in which the two put their scientific knowledge to the test as they battle the wilderness to survive on a desert island - all with some nail-biting drama thrown in for added effect. The six episodic documentary shows them shipwrecked on a remote deserted island. Hammond and Belleci use their engineering and scientific skills to not only survive, but to construct a paradise island playground.

Birdman (Amazon Prime Video)

Multiple Oscar-winning romantic drama Birdman (2014) revolves around a washed-up superhero actor who attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production. Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone and directed by Iñárritu, the film stars Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward. Keaton plays Riggan Thomson, a faded Hollywood actor best known for playing the superhero "Birdman", as he struggles to mount a Broadway adaptation of a short story by Raymond Carver. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, along with Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Cinematography from a total of nine nominations.

Gone Girl (Amazon Prime Video)

Gone Girl follows the story of a man who with his wife's disappearance sees the spotlight turned on him. When the issues becomes the focus of an intense media circus and it's suspected that he may not be innocent. The 2014 psychological thriller film is directed by David Fincher with a screenplay by Gillian Flynn based on her 2012 novel of the same title. The film premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 30 and stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned for more recommendations next week.