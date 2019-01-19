Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime

On top of this week’s binge watch list is Stree. Some of us wouldn't mind a second dekko at Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi’s brilliant performances in this horror-comedy. A new show is premiering on Amazon Prime - Four More Shots Please! - about women coping with love, sex and career. If you are looking for variety, try the zombie drama Kingdom set in medieval Korea, or Unsane, a psycho-thriller shot entirely on an iPhone.Stree is a rare combination of light-hearted cinema with a very deep message. One of the most popular films released last year, this experimental comedy manages to be funny and scary at the same time. Those who have watched it already, you know what I am talking about.. And those of you haven’t watched it yet, here’s your chance to catch Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana deliver splendid performances in this well-scripted feminist horror-comedy.The four liberated women theme has become quite popular in movies and web shows, and if you dig it, here’s another one for you. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, Four More Shots Please! is unapologetic about women and sexuality. The 10-episode series about four women in their twenties as they cope with love, sex and career. “The idea was to create a show about a bunch of friends who hang out and talk about their lives and support each other. And, like a lot of us, they meet once a week and get drunk,” show director Anu Menon told Scroll.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow's HBO comedy about making it in stand-up is likable and increasingly funny. Holmes stars in the comedy series about a stand-up comic who reevaluates his life and enters the New York comedy scene after discovering his wife's infidelity. You can catch season 3 on Hotstar Premium this week.The fact that director Steven Soderbergh shot this movie entirely on a iPhone is just one of its highlights. This psycho-thriller works on the familiar theme of protagonists being told they’re deluded, and that someone they clearly remember never actually existed. Watch The Crown’s Claire Foy as a fragile, angry bank employee trapped in a mental care facility against her will, convinced that her stalker has somehow infiltrated the psychiatric ward where she’s been committed.Netflix’s second original South Korean series is premiering on January 25. This eight-episode zombie drama is set in medieval Korea, after the death of a king in Korea’s Joseon period, which lasted between 1400 to 1900. Following the king’s death, a strange plague sweeps through the country, causing the king and dozens of others to rise from their graves and terrorize the country. You know you are hooked already.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.