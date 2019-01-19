English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Streaming Now: Women in focus with Stree on Hotstar, Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime
Both Stree, a horror-comedy set in rural India, and Four More Shots Please, an urban tale of four imperfect, modern Indian women, have feminist storylines.
Both Stree, a horror-comedy set in rural India, and Four More Shots Please, an urban tale of four imperfect, modern Indian women, have feminist storylines.
Loading...
On top of this week’s binge watch list is Stree. Some of us wouldn't mind a second dekko at Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi’s brilliant performances in this horror-comedy. A new show is premiering on Amazon Prime - Four More Shots Please! - about women coping with love, sex and career. If you are looking for variety, try the zombie drama Kingdom set in medieval Korea, or Unsane, a psycho-thriller shot entirely on an iPhone.
Stree (Hotstar Premium)
Stree is a rare combination of light-hearted cinema with a very deep message. One of the most popular films released last year, this experimental comedy manages to be funny and scary at the same time. Those who have watched it already, you know what I am talking about.. And those of you haven’t watched it yet, here’s your chance to catch Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana deliver splendid performances in this well-scripted feminist horror-comedy.
Four More Shots Please (Amazon Prime)
The four liberated women theme has become quite popular in movies and web shows, and if you dig it, here’s another one for you. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, Four More Shots Please! is unapologetic about women and sexuality. The 10-episode series about four women in their twenties as they cope with love, sex and career. “The idea was to create a show about a bunch of friends who hang out and talk about their lives and support each other. And, like a lot of us, they meet once a week and get drunk,” show director Anu Menon told Scroll.
Crashing (Hotstar Premium)
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow's HBO comedy about making it in stand-up is likable and increasingly funny. Holmes stars in the comedy series about a stand-up comic who reevaluates his life and enters the New York comedy scene after discovering his wife's infidelity. You can catch season 3 on Hotstar Premium this week.
Unsane (Hotstar Premium)
The fact that director Steven Soderbergh shot this movie entirely on a iPhone is just one of its highlights. This psycho-thriller works on the familiar theme of protagonists being told they’re deluded, and that someone they clearly remember never actually existed. Watch The Crown’s Claire Foy as a fragile, angry bank employee trapped in a mental care facility against her will, convinced that her stalker has somehow infiltrated the psychiatric ward where she’s been committed.
Kingdom (Netflix)
Netflix’s second original South Korean series is premiering on January 25. This eight-episode zombie drama is set in medieval Korea, after the death of a king in Korea’s Joseon period, which lasted between 1400 to 1900. Following the king’s death, a strange plague sweeps through the country, causing the king and dozens of others to rise from their graves and terrorize the country. You know you are hooked already.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Stree (Hotstar Premium)
Stree is a rare combination of light-hearted cinema with a very deep message. One of the most popular films released last year, this experimental comedy manages to be funny and scary at the same time. Those who have watched it already, you know what I am talking about.. And those of you haven’t watched it yet, here’s your chance to catch Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana deliver splendid performances in this well-scripted feminist horror-comedy.
Four More Shots Please (Amazon Prime)
The four liberated women theme has become quite popular in movies and web shows, and if you dig it, here’s another one for you. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, Four More Shots Please! is unapologetic about women and sexuality. The 10-episode series about four women in their twenties as they cope with love, sex and career. “The idea was to create a show about a bunch of friends who hang out and talk about their lives and support each other. And, like a lot of us, they meet once a week and get drunk,” show director Anu Menon told Scroll.
Crashing (Hotstar Premium)
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow's HBO comedy about making it in stand-up is likable and increasingly funny. Holmes stars in the comedy series about a stand-up comic who reevaluates his life and enters the New York comedy scene after discovering his wife's infidelity. You can catch season 3 on Hotstar Premium this week.
Unsane (Hotstar Premium)
The fact that director Steven Soderbergh shot this movie entirely on a iPhone is just one of its highlights. This psycho-thriller works on the familiar theme of protagonists being told they’re deluded, and that someone they clearly remember never actually existed. Watch The Crown’s Claire Foy as a fragile, angry bank employee trapped in a mental care facility against her will, convinced that her stalker has somehow infiltrated the psychiatric ward where she’s been committed.
Kingdom (Netflix)
Netflix’s second original South Korean series is premiering on January 25. This eight-episode zombie drama is set in medieval Korea, after the death of a king in Korea’s Joseon period, which lasted between 1400 to 1900. Following the king’s death, a strange plague sweeps through the country, causing the king and dozens of others to rise from their graves and terrorize the country. You know you are hooked already.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results