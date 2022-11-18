Streaming Now: Wonder Women, Disenchanted, Dharavi Bank and More on OTT This Week

Filmmaker Anjali Menon, known for films like Ustad Hotel and Bangalore Days, is back with her new directorial, called Wonder Women. It isn’t a superhero tale. Instead, it highlights the fact that mothers, who go through immense pain and sacrifice to bring a child into this world, are the real wonder women.

We all loved the Amy Adams-led Disney film Enchanted. It is one of the most loved fairytales on screen, of a maiden from Andalasia falling in love with a New York man. In the sequel, called Disenchanted, Adams’ Giselle is tired of the city life and longs for the fairytale world. Find out what happens when she turns her reality into a fairy tale.

Here are more details on the new releases on OTT this week.

Wonder Women (SonyLIV)

Wonder Women narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a pre-natal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems. The film, directed by Anjali Menon, stars Nithya Menon, Parvathy, Amruta Subhash, among others. If you are looking for a women-centric watch, rooted in reality, this one is for you. Wonder Women is streaming now on SonyLIV.

Disenchanted (Disney+ Hotstar)

An all-new live-action musical comedy, Disenchanted is a sequel to Disney’s box office hit Enchanted, featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City. A Disney+ Original movie directed by Adam Shankman, and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, “Disenchanted”, begins streaming on November 18, 2022, only on Disney+.

It has been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. Hence, they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family. Disenchanted has an ensemble cast of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Ginna (Amazon Prime Video)

A Telugu supernatural horror action romantic comedy, Ginna, revolves around childhood bestfriends Renuka (Sunny Leone) and Ginna’s (Vishnu Manchu) reunion after a long time. It is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah, from a story and screenplay by G. Nageswara Reddy and Kona Venkat, respectively. The film also stars Payal Rajput, Vennela Kishore, and Raghu Babu.

The Twelve (Lionsgate Play)

Tune in for some much-needed courtroom drama with ‘The Twelve’ where, behind the facade of their anonymity of jury duty, twelve ordinary people bring with them their histories. Lives are as complex as a trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice. The series follows the story of Kate Lawson, who is on trial for the alleged murder of her niece, and how the twelve jurors bring their personal lives and prejudices to the courtroom.

Dharavi Bank (MX Player)

A 30,000 crore crime nexus is being ruled by the unattainable Thalaivan (Suniel Shetty) right in the heart of Mumbai, in Dharavi. JCP Jayant Gavaskar, played by Vivek Anand Oberoi, is on a mission to bring down Thalaivan and his adversaries, at any cost. Who will win this conflict between duty, family, and honour?

