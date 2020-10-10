Streaming Now: Yami Gautam-Vikrant Massey's Rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny, Hansal Mehta's Thriller Scam 1992

OTT platforms continue to serve up crime thrillers this week with shows like ‘Scam 1992’ and ‘High’. The former is on the stock market scam of 1992, while the latter explores the world of illegal drugs trade. Amidst all this serious business, Netflix has dropped yet another romantic comedy, in Hindi this time. Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey star in Ginny Weds Sunny, a fun film set in Delhi which is full of the usual comic situations that arise out of matchmaking and North Indian weddings. If you are looking for a light-hearted watch this weekend, this could be it.

Here are more details on the new titles streaming across OTT platforms this week.

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix)

This romantic comedy follows headstrong Ginny (Yami Gautam) who meets Sunny (Vikrant Massey) for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny's matchmaker mother to win her love. The film is set in North India and has been shot across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali. There are Punjabi style wedding song sequences, messy situations due to matters of the heart and lots of funny accented one-liners. And oh, you’ll catch a rare glimpse of Vikrant Massey dancing in the remix of Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, which, other than Badshah’s rap lyrics, is quite enjoyable.

Scam 1992 (SonyLiv)

In April 1992, mayhem hit the Indian financial sector due to the biggest stock market scam. So huge was its impact on Dalal Street that it led to structural changes in the financial security system of India with new reforms in stock trades. ‘Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story’ is a series that unravels the man and the story behind India’s biggest securities scandal. This series is a financial crime thriller based on the bestseller book ‘The Scam’ written by journalists Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal. The series is a gripping tale of the meteoric rise and the steep fall of the flamboyant Big Bull of the stock market- Harshad Mehta. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series is led by Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary along with an ensemble cast of Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina, among others.

High (MX Player)

High traces the life of Shiv Mathur (Akshay Oberoi), an addict struggling to get a grip on life, who eventually finds himself in a rehab facility. The rehab is run by Doctor Roy (Prakash Belawadi) and two other junior doctors Shweta (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Nakul (Nakul Bhalla) who are working on a mysterious compound. The existence and sampling of this pill creates the biggest disruption in the illegal drugs market and manages to grab the attention of professional assassin – Lakda (Ranvir Shorey), amongst many others. The 9 episodic series is directed by ad filmmaker Nikhil Rao.

neXt (Disney+ Hotstar)

Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc discovers that one of his own creations - a powerful A.I. called neXt - might spell doom for humankind, so he tries to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world. When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar, whose strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team. Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth.

The Right Stuff (Disney+ Hotstar)

The incredible story of America’s first astronauts begins right here on Earth in The Right Stuff with a two-episode that premiered on October 9. Based on the bestselling book by Tom Wolfe, the eight-episode season is an inspirational look at the early days of the US Space Program and the iconic story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury 7. The Right Stuff takes a clear-eyed look at America’s first “reality show,” when ambitious astronauts and their families became instant celebrities in a competition of money, fame and immortality.

Stay tuned for more suggestions coming up next week.