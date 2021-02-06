Streaming Now: Zendaya-John David Washington Impress in Malcolm & Marie, New Sci-fi Thrillers Release

This week’s big release on the OTT space is Zendaya and John David Washington starrer Malcolm & Marie, which gives us an inside view of a filmmaker’s relationship with his girlfriend. Sam Levinson’s treatment of a chaotic man-woman relationship as well as black and white issues has evoked mixed reactions. But don’t let the divided opinions deter you, this one is worth a dekko definitely.

There are two sci-fi thrillers that you can check out this week – Korean film Space Sweepers and Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson’s Bliss. Here are more details on what’s streaming this week.

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Malcolm & Marie is the new big release on Netflix this weeked. This black and white film features two of the biggest stars in the world right now - Zendaya and John David Washington. The official synopsis reads: As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning. Writer-director Sam Levinson has fashioned an intimate drama that gives us front-row seats to a couple going through ups and downs in their relationship. As expected, the film has generated a lot of buzz and divided opinions of critics.

Space Sweepers (Netflix)

Fans of Korean content can check out Space Sweepers, a new sci-fi adventure. This South Korea has the potential to take off in a big way over the coming days. The stunning CGI in this one is the big draw. THe story is convincing and there is an interesting global attitude to the film. The space opera film is directed by Jo Sung-hee and stars Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin. Set in the year 2092, the film shows an Earth that has become nearly uninhabitable. Fleeing the sick earth, UTS corporation builds a new orbiting Home for humanity. But only a chosen few can ascend. The plot follows the crew of a space junk collector ship called The Victory. But their lives take a huge turn when they discover a humanoid child robot named Dorothy that’s known to be a weapon of mass destruction.

Bliss (Amazon Prime Video)

'Bliss' is a Sci-fi thriller revolving around the life of Greg who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel, a woman living on the streets, and ends up getting convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory. Bliss can be a very different visual experience for sci-fi fans as it showcases 'brain box simulations,' which is described as, 'an ugly, simulated world to generate appreciation for the real world.' Directed by Mike Cahill, Bliss grapples with big ideas - our perception of reality, how to achieve true happiness, and finding value in hardship.

Lahore Confidential (ZEE5)

Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh star this fictionalized story exploring cross-border love. Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film promises an intriguing storyline. The film revolves around special force teams and their cross-border missions. Richa plays a Research & Analysis Wing employee, Ananya, who is dispatched to Pakistan to join the Indian diplomatic mission as a media attache. Her point of entry into Pakistani society is Rauf (Arunoday), with whom she shares a passion for Urdu verse. The concept will remind you of Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh, where an acclaimed Pakistani ghazal singer turned out be a terrorist mastermind.

Midway (Lionsgate Play)

This historical war drama directed by Roland Emmerich has an ensemble of stars featuring Nick Jonas, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson and more. The film talks about the Battle of Midway, one of the most historic battle of World War II. Six months after Japanese Army bombed Pearl Harbor, the American Naval forces come face to face with the Japanese Army as they plan their next attack on the United States; hence commencing the Battle of Midway, one of the most decisive battles of the most gruesome war mankind has ever witnessed. The film is available dubbed in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.