Streaming Services Allowed Women to be Valued Like Never Before, Says Reese Witherspoon

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon believes influx of streaming platforms have brought women to the forefront and has transformed careers of many female artistes including hers. The Oscar-winning actor, who has collaborated with her long-time friend Jennifer Aniston for the Apple TV series The Morning Show, believes the rise of streaming services is a blessing for women within the industry, which has traditionally been dominated by men.

"Jen (Aniston) and I are uniquely positioned. We had success within one iteration of Hollywood, but streaming services using data to discover what people want to watch has changed my entire career and allowed women to be valued in a way we never have before.'

"Little girls came up to me 10 years ago and said, 'I wanna be in Hollywood,' and I would never say, 'Try to be a director or a writer.' Now I can say that with confidence. Write your own stories, direct your own material, go to film school. It actually might happen," Witherspoon told The Sunday Times.

Aniston also believes that with the digital space, the entertainment industry has entered a new phase.

"It feels like this is a whole new chapter in our lives. We went from being an actor for hire in little romantic comedies - always as the girl next door. But this is a whole new ballgame," she said.

