Stree Actor Flora Saini Accuses Producer Gaurang Doshi of Physical Abuse; Shares Picture of Broken Jaw
#MeToo Movement has stirred up Bollywood. From actors to directors to producers, women have come forward sharing their experiences of sexual harassment and physical abuse. The latest actor to join the list of victims is Stree actress Flora Saini. She has accused film producer Gaurang Doshi of physically abusing her when they were in a relationship in 2007. The actress states that the producer was violent to such an extent that she ended up with a broken jaw.
“That’s me.. Valentine’s day 2007 beaten up by a known producer ‘Gaurang Doshi’ who I loved n was dating then .. this was the last of the one year abuse I took..came out with a fractured jaw n a scarred soul for life,” wrote Flora. She also shared the pictures of her broken jaw.
She also stated that Gaurang not only messed up her personal life but also jeopardised his career. Continuing further she said, "He threatened me that he will make sure I never work in the industry again n much more.. n he did his best to make me believe it too.. I was replaced in films, people didn’t quiet wanna even meet me or let me audition. I thot I made a mistake, I shud have jus kept quiet ..I wanted to runaway, hide n be somewhere where people didn’t look at me with judging eyes n cud only jus give me work.. n not judge me by the abuse I suffered at the hands of gaurang doshi with no fault of mine."
She stated that coming up and talking about the whole incident in the past worked against her, because she was relatively new in the industry. “I realised me talking about it ,that time, jus went against me ,cos he was the powerful one n nobody wanted to believe some girl who was relatively new in the industry, it was his word against mine ,and of course, his word mattered,” she wrote.
Read her elaborated piece here.
The #MeToo movement became strong in India after Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya. Recently, names like Vikas Bahl, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Utsav Chakraborty and Alok Nath have come up publically for sexual harassment and not acting on complaints against alleged assaulters.
The #MeToo movement became strong in India after Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya. Recently, names like Vikas Bahl, Tanmay Bhatt, Gursimran Khamba, Utsav Chakraborty and Alok Nath have come up publically for sexual harassment and not acting on complaints against alleged assaulters.
