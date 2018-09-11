English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stree Exceeds Expectations, Collects Rs 85.60 Cr in Less Than Two Weeks
The horror-comedy is garnering much love from the audience and has reached a total of Rs 85 crore .
A Still from YouTube
After an unexpected opening at the box office, Stree has maintained its pace and is going strong for the second week. The horror-comedy is garnering much love from the audience and has reached a total of Rs 85 crore.
Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures: "Stree maintains its strong pace on Day 11 (second Mon)... Biz was affected in some circuits due to bandh... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr. Total: ₹ 85.60 cr. India biz."
Apart from the leads Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree's ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film was released on August 31, and has fairly managed to draw the audience to the theatres. Even though the film nears to enter the 100 crore club, its weekend collection has declined by 32.1%. For Weekend 1, the film made Rs 32.27 crore while on the second weekend it managed to collect Rs 21.90 crore.
With a positive response from the audience, the makers of Stree have decided to work on the second part of the film which will be a forerunner to the first one.
On the other hand, another horror movie this week Nun has emerged as the best opener for the franchise, but it is still way behind Stree in terms of the total collection. "The Nun emerges the franchise’s best opener... Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions," said Taran Adarsh.
Directed by Corin Hardy The Nun is a spin-off of The Conjuring series and stars Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Charlotte Hope as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons as the title character.
Directed by Corin Hardy The Nun is a spin-off of The Conjuring series and stars Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Charlotte Hope as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons as the title character.
