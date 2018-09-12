Stree Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark: 5 Reasons That Made It a Super-hit

#Stree maintains the momentum... Is ROCK-STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 88.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2018

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Stree has conquered the box office. The Amar Kaushik-directed movie, on its third week, has collected over Rs 88 crore. The film, which deals with one of the less explored genres in Bollywood, horror-comedy, opened to a positive response on August 31 and minted Rs 17.69 crore in just two days, taking everyone by surprise.The film only saw rise in its business as it earned Rs 13.57 crore on the third day of its release. The word of mouth around the film helped it become one of the biggest weekend openers of the year.As the film continues to earn the audience’s love, we try to decode the reasons behind its success.Raj & DK, who are known for their quirky writing, have given the film a perfect blend of comedy and horror. Apart from that, they have intelligently used humour to address the debate over consent, thereby raising consciousness and actively challenging widely-held attitude about gender.The best part about Stree is that it doesn’t look like Rajkummar Rao or Shraddha Kapoor’s film, but every actor’s film who is present in it. From Pankaj Tripathi to Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, every cast member has been given ample screen time to showcase their potential.Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in a still from StreeThe film has hugely benefited from positive word of mouth. Despite being a small film, it reached to wider audiences with the help of the positive feedbacks that it received on the first day of its release.Another factor which has kept Stree going is its well-etched characters. They are relatable and natural, so much so that after a point you just totally forget that you’re watching Rajkummar Rao or a Pankaj Tripathi on screen.Stree’s release was perfectly timed as there was no other big film to give it a competition. On top of that, an innovative ad campaign contributed to the film’s build up. The team behind Stree maintained a steady noise around the project since the first teaser dropped.