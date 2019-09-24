Take the pledge to vote

Stree Stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana Reunite at iReel Awards

The three actors - Pankaj, Rajkummar and Aparshakti - appeared in last year's big hit Stree, and did not miss the opportunity to relive some moments from the film.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi was quite the man of the hour at last night's iREEL awards, as he was ajudged the Best Actor in the Drama category for his terrific performance in Mirzapur. Handing over the trophy to him was an extremely humble Aparshakti Khurrana, who has been his co-star several times.

Rajkummar Rao was also at the event, as one of the major faces from the film world, and also handed over the Breakthrough Artiste award to Radika Apte. The three actors - Pankaj, Rajkummar and Aparshakti - appeared in last year's big hit Stree, and did not miss the opportunity to relive some moments from the film.

In the Amar Kaushik directorial, Rajkummar Rao played Vicky, a ladies tailor, Pankaj Tripathi was Rudra, a paranologist, while Aparshakti played Bittu, Vicky's friend. The three actors posed for a selfie after the event. Take a look:

While receiving the Best Actor - Drama award, Pankaj jokingly said, "I'm 44-year-old. Had I received this award at the age of 30, I would have surely cried."

The prestigious iREEL Awards ceremony came to a conclusion on Monday night, with glitz and glamour descending at Mumbai's JW Marriott, Sahar. Netflix's Delhi Crime took home the top honour in the Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Best Actress in a Lead Role (Drama) categories. The gritty true-crime story, created by Richie Mehta, won hearts of the jury members and the miniseries shined in the night.

