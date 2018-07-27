GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Stree: Rajkummar Rao Will Remind You of His Pritam Vidrohi in This Hilarious Trailer; Watch

Written by Raj and DK, the film has been shot at Chanderi, a small town near Bhopal.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dinesh Vijan's latest production Stree is a horror comedy, based on a 'ridiculously' true phenomenon. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the trailer of the film has been released and it has made us shriek and laugh in equal measure.

stree

Set in a small town of Chanderi near Bhopal, the film revolves around a female ghost who targets young men. The two minute 50 seconds-long trailer begins with Rao asking Pankaj Tripathi about Stree.

stree2

Tripathi tells him, many years ago, there was an incredibly attractive woman who was desired by every man in their town.

stree3

As the story progresses, we get to know that Stree has been there for several years and visits the town once a year for four days and targets young men. Meanwhile, Kapoor, whose character appears to be mysterious, visits Chanderi. And, tragedy strikes.

stree5


Rao is extremely funny and reminds you of his character of Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Tripathi has once again impressed us with his brilliant comic timing in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:



In Bollywood, horror comedy is not well-explored genre, and keeping a few films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Golmaal Again, aside, we really do not have many examples of films in this particular category. But after the huge success of Golmaal Again, looks like the genre is slowly picking up speed in Bollywood.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik, and written by Raj and DK. This is the first time Rao and Kapoor are sharing screen space together. The film will hit theatres on August 31, 2018.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...