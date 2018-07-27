Stree: Rajkummar Rao Will Remind You of His Pritam Vidrohi in This Hilarious Trailer; Watch

Dinesh Vijan's latest production Stree is a horror comedy, based on a 'ridiculously' true phenomenon. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the trailer of the film has been released and it has made us shriek and laugh in equal measure.Set in a small town of Chanderi near Bhopal, the film revolves around a female ghost who targets young men. The two minute 50 seconds-long trailer begins with Rao asking Pankaj Tripathi about Stree.Tripathi tells him, many years ago, there was an incredibly attractive woman who was desired by every man in their town.As the story progresses, we get to know that Stree has been there for several years and visits the town once a year for four days and targets young men. Meanwhile, Kapoor, whose character appears to be mysterious, visits Chanderi. And, tragedy strikes.Rao is extremely funny and reminds you of his character of Pritam Vidrohi in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Tripathi has once again impressed us with his brilliant comic timing in the trailer.Watch the trailer here:In Bollywood, horror comedy is not well-explored genre, and keeping a few films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Golmaal Again, aside, we really do not have many examples of films in this particular category. But after the huge success of Golmaal Again, looks like the genre is slowly picking up speed in Bollywood.Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik, and written by Raj and DK. This is the first time Rao and Kapoor are sharing screen space together. The film will hit theatres on August 31, 2018.