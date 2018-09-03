Stree Wreaks Havoc at the Box Office, Collects Over Rs 31 Crore in Three Days

All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2018

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, is doing scarily well at the box office. You may say it's made a killing, in fact.Film analyst Taran Adarsh said that the quirky horror-comedy has raked in over Rs 31 Crore in its opening weekend, defying expectations of it doing only moderately well at the box office. Saying that the film has worked across the board, whether in multiplexes, single screens, metros and smaller towns, Adarsh tweeted that Stree wreaked havoc at ticket counters across the nation. "All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. India biz", he wrote.Given the film's success, its makers are determined to keep the good times going. As per a report in Bollywoodlife, producer Dinesh Vijan stated that the makers kept an open ending of the film so that they can pick up the sequel from there. He said “The film’s last two shots actually set up the sequel. When you watch the movie, you will understand that we had an open ending intentionally. Stree 2 will start off from there and explain those shots. We have written it as a franchise, so there will be a sequel. We are happy that the confidence in the content has paid off.”Talking of the retention of the cast, he says "The cast will be retained, but there will be new inclusions too. Predominantly, it will still be driven by Raj and Shraddha’s characters.”He also revealed that a major portion of the second part will be a forerunner to the first part. Giving further details he said, “Along with Shraddha’s backstory, a few other pertinent questions will be answered in the second instalment. We hope to go on floors with Stree 2 by the end of 2019. And hopefully, in two years, we will be ready with it.”Apart from the leads Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree's ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The film was released on August 31, to almost universal critical acclaim and will hopefully continue to haunt a cinema near you for a long time.