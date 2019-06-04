English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Wish Fans on Eid-ul-Fitr
As the holy month of Ramadan concludes, Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Image of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Eid-ul-Fitr will mark the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan. On the auspicious occasion, Bollywood celebrities wished their fans Eid Mubarak and shared loving messages on their social media accounts. The ones to lead the charge were Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Sophie Choudry.
Read: Hrithik Roshan Tries Too Hard in Super 30 Trailer But Succeeds in the End
It is customary for Bollywood stars to treat fans during Eid with blockbuster films, as the likes of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan release their long awaited projects to coincide with the holy day. This time too Salman is coming with Bharat, which releases on June 5. Meanwhile, Varun, Shraddha and others shared messages and their love for fans on Eid.
Read: This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language
Varun wrote, "Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light (sic)," and Shraddha wished the fans by writing, "#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love (sic)."
See their tweets here:
See their tweets here:
Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019
#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love 💖— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019
Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love 💖 #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019 pic.twitter.com/6COWpoJ4q8— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 4, 2019
Wishing you all peace, prosperity & joy in abundance. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/TeplLUn5Qi— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 4, 2019
Say a little prayer, be grateful, be kind, smile, and hold on to the joys of life. #EidMubarak to everyone celebrating. pic.twitter.com/RiK7cHFBhR— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 4, 2019
