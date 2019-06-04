Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Wish Fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

As the holy month of Ramadan concludes, Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Wish Fans on Eid-ul-Fitr
Image of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Eid-ul-Fitr will mark the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan. On the auspicious occasion, Bollywood celebrities wished their fans Eid Mubarak and shared loving messages on their social media accounts. The ones to lead the charge were Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Sophie Choudry.

It is customary for Bollywood stars to treat fans during Eid with blockbuster films, as the likes of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan release their long awaited projects to coincide with the holy day. This time too Salman is coming with Bharat, which releases on June 5. Meanwhile, Varun, Shraddha and others shared messages and their love for fans on Eid.

Varun wrote, "Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light (sic)," and Shraddha wished the fans by writing, "#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love (sic)."

See their tweets here:
















